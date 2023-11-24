November 24, 2023


Novo Nordisk, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has announced the launch of its anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, in Japan on February 22, marking its first introduction in Asia. Japan will be the sixth country where Wegovy is launched, despite obesity being less prevalent there compared to the West.

In Japan, most patients will bear 30% of the medical expenses for Wegovy, similar to other drug reimbursements. The monthly cost for the drug will be 7,504 Japanese yen (about $50.15) for a 0.25-milligram starter dose, and 42,960 yen for a 2.4 mg dose. Eligibility for Wegovy in Japan is based on specific criteria: a body mass index (BMI) above 35, or a BMI above 27 with two or more obesity-related co-morbidities.

Despite Japan’s low obesity rate, with only 4.5% of adults being obese as of 2019, the introduction of Wegovy is seen positively. Professor Wataru Ogawa from Kobe University noted the benefits of reducing overweight symptoms on various medical conditions, including certain cancers and menstrual disorders. He pointed out that East Asian populations, including Japanese, tend to experience negative health effects at lower degrees of obesity compared to Western populations.

Novo Nordisk has faced challenges in meeting the high demand for Wegovy, resulting in limited launches and restrictions on new patient treatments. Prior to Japan, Wegovy was only available in the United States, Britain, Germany, Norway, and Denmark. The drug is a first-to-market in a new class of effective weight-loss medications, but supply constraints might give an edge to rival Eli Lilly, which is poised to launch its Mounjaro weight-loss drug.



