Asia stocks steady ahead of inflation test, OPEC+ meeting

by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares had a hesitant start on Monday ahead of potentially market-moving inflation data from the United States and Europe later in the week and a meeting of oil producers that could halt or extend recent declines. In prices.

As the end of the month approaches, investors may exercise some caution considering the possibility of huge profits. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3%, having gained 9% so far in November.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, but stronger 6.7% for the month.

S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.2%. The S&P 500 has now risen for four straight weeks and is up 8.7% so far this month, which would be its best performance since mid-2022.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation is due Thursday and is expected to hit its lowest level since mid-2021, fueling market fears that the next move lower will be in rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have a chance to push back against the doves in a fireside chat on Friday, and there are at least seven other Fed speakers this week.

Bruce Kasman, head of global economics at JPMorgan, argues, “We strongly believe that central banks are unlikely to ease in the first half of 2024 with no threat to the expansion or financial stability.”

“Indeed, this message of patience is likely to feature prominently in upcoming DM policy communications in response to recent financial market developments.”

The sword of oil hangs over OPEC+

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also shows no rush to ease off and will have another opportunity to deliver a message to the EU Parliament on Monday.

Data on EU consumer prices for November is due on Thursday and is expected to show a cooling in both headline and core rates, which would support market pricing for a cut.

There will be a discount of about 90 basis points to prices in the US next year, and a discount of about 83 basis points to the ECB.

The prospect of falling borrowing costs has generated a big rally in bonds, sending yields on 10-year Treasuries down 37 basis points to 4.49% so far this month.

This has resulted in pressure on the dollar and a 3% decline in a basket of major peers this month.

The euro was at $1.0940 on Monday, not far from the recent four-month high of $1.0965, while the dollar was steady at 149.53 yen.

The fall in yields gave a boost to non-yielding gold, which was near $2,000 an ounce and its October high of $2,009.29. [GOL/]

The oil market faces a tense situation ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on November 30, which was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed as producers struggled to find a consensus position. [O/R]

Reports suggest African oil producers are seeking a higher cap for 2024, while Saudi Arabia could extend its voluntary production cuts of an additional 1 million bpd, which are set to expire at the end of December.

The uncertainty kept prices tight on Monday, with Brent up 15 cents at $80.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 14 cents at $75.68 a barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

