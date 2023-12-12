Asia stocks rise with US CPI, China meeting: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Shares rose in Asia ahead of U.S. economic data and meetings of major central banks that will give new signals about the possibility of interest rate cuts next year.

Hong Kong equity gauges rose, while stocks in mainland China remained flat, as traders await decisions from a meeting of Chinese economic policymakers that could indicate how much stimulus can be expected next year.

Equity benchmarks in South Korea and Australia also advanced, while Japan capped gains. This follows a good start to the week in the US, where traders sent stocks higher for the third consecutive day. The dollar weakened slightly while Treasury 10-year yields widened losses by two basis points. European stock futures remained bullish.

Tuesday’s consumer price index will tell Wall Street whether the deflationary trend continues. The report will be released a day before the last scheduled Federal Reserve decision for 2023, in which officials are widely expected to keep rates on hold and announce a summary of economic projections. The question is whether the Fed will try to curb investors’ expectations of policy easing after its aggressive reevaluation.

“It could be an important week for Asian markets if US CPI data and the Fed reaffirm that the rate hike cycle is over,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Markets. “China’s CEWC announcements could also be important as market participants await further tightening of monetary, fiscal and industrial policies to meet the 2024 growth target.”

In China, the 2023 Central Economic Work Conference is expected to end on Tuesday. According to Bloomberg Economics, the meeting will likely signal a more active role for fiscal policy, including making funding more forthcoming and strengthening implementation to improve policy efficacy.

Meanwhile, the yen pared losses on Monday from its biggest decline in more than a month, triggered by a report that Bank of Japan officials were expected to eliminate negative interest rates this month. There is no need to rush. The country’s five-year government bond sale hit a higher-than-expected cut-off price, indicating strong demand as speculation about a possible exit from the BOJ’s negative interest rate regime subsided.

Japan’s producer prices fell at the slowest in nearly three years in November, supporting the BOJ’s view that inflation pressures are easing.

“USD/JPY has largely pared the Dec. 7 losses as bearish sentiment eases on the perception that previous dovish expectations have dissipated,” said Jun Rong Yep, market analyst at IG Asia Pte. ” “This comes as BOJ officials want firm confidence in their wage-growth stance to be confident of meeting ‘sustainable inflation’ for the policy pivot.”

The decline that continued for two days in MSCI’s Asia Pacific index stopped. Tech stocks were the top performers after gains in U.S. peers pushed the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index to its highest level since January 2022.

US CPI is projected to hold steady at 0% due to falling energy prices, with monthly core inflation at 0.3%, according to economists tracked by Bloomberg. A survey conducted by 22nd Research shows that 46% of investors surveyed believe that the market reaction to the CPI will be mixed or negligible, 28% are betting on a “risk-off” event and only 26% % is considered an “at-risk” response.

“Short-term inflation expectations have fallen sharply in recent months due to low energy prices,” said Anna Wong and Stuart Paul of Bloomberg Economics. “This creates more room for the Fed to consider a rate cut as downside risks to activity and upside inflation risks become more balanced.”

Elsewhere, natural gas futures closed at the lowest in six months as temperatures are forecast to rise in the US early next year, signaling a slowdown in demand as production hits new records. Oil rose after falling to a five-month low on concerns of oversupply after OPEC+’s pledge to extend and extend output cuts failed to stop prices falling. Gold rose to below $2,000 an ounce after falling 1.1% on Monday.

Bitcoin rallied after posting its sharpest decline in nearly four months as traders locked in profits following a rally of more than 150% this year, triggering mass liquidation of bullish bets.

In the corporate world, Japan’s top utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. fell, reversing its recent rally after rising 39% over the past four days and making it the most bought stock on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average.

Changxin Memory Technologies Inc. is delaying its initial public offering and will instead look to raise money at a valuation of about 140 billion yuan ($19.5 billion), becoming the latest Chinese company to cancel an debut due to volatile market conditions.

