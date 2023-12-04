by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares opened higher on Monday, while gold hit another record high in a busy week as economic data boosted markets’ expectations for early and aggressive rate cuts by major central banks next year. Will test the stakes.

In particular, the US November payrolls report on Friday needs to be solid enough to support a soft-landing scenario, but not so strong as to threaten the possibility of an easing. The average estimate is that wages will increase by 180,000, keeping unemployment steady at 3.9%.

Many analysts are skeptical that the risks are to the upside, with Goldman Sachs rising by 238,000, including a large portion of workers returning from strikes, and the unemployment rate at 3.8%.

There was still a risk that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider conflict due to the attacks on three commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was still up 0.6%, led by South Korea and Australia. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%, extending the yen’s recent gains.

S&P 500 futures were flat after ending at a 20-month high on Friday, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year and is just 4% away from its all-time peak.

The latest surge was fueled by speculators that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to cut rates, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell rejecting the opportunity on Friday to push harder against aggressive market pricing.

Futures now see a 71% chance the Fed will ease in March, up from 21% a week ago, and are pricing in about 135 basis points of cuts for all of 2024.

The rusting turnaround in Treasuries came as no surprise as two-year yields fell 41 basis points in just one week, the best performance since the mini-crisis at US banks in March.

The yield on 10-year notes stood at 4.22%, down 29 basis points last week and far from October’s peak of 5.02%.

Bullish for EM

“Our baseline scenario is a soft landing for the US economy, with positive but likely gradual growth for the next six quarters,” said Claudio Irigoyen, BofA’s global economist.

“From June we expect the Fed to start cutting rates by 25bp per quarter until reaching a terminal rate of 3% in 2026,” he said. “Our year-end 2024 US rate forecasts for two-year and 10-year Treasuries are 4.00% and 4.25%, eliminating yield curve inversion.”

Such an outlook should also be positive for emerging markets, as BofA estimates returns over the 12 months following the last Fed hike to be overwhelmingly positive, with EM equities averaging nearly 10% and total EM bond returns even higher.

Rates are expected to remain unchanged at central bank meetings in Canada and Australia this week.

The fall in Treasury yields in turn pulled the rug out from under the dollar, especially on the yen where it slipped 1.8% last week and was last down at 146.47.

Speculation that the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy policies may finally end has put pressure on yen carry trades and the Japanese currency could fall back to July highs around 138.00.

The euro was also rising, but reversed course last week when surprisingly soft inflation data led the European Central Bank to cut rates in March.

The always hawkish Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel pushed back against the doves in an interview over the weekend, but inflation is falling so fast that markets anticipate the ECB will have to ease to keep real rates from rising.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will have a chance to comment in a speech and question-and-answer later on Monday.

The decline in yields and the dollar has been a boon for non-yielding gold, which hit a record high of $2,076 an ounce on Monday. [GOL/]

Oil prices have not been so lucky, amid doubts that OPEC+ will be able to maintain planned production cuts. At the same time, US oil production is at a record high of above 13 million barrels per day and the rig count is still rising. [O/R]

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea may have provided some support and Brent rose 63 cents to $79.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 74 cents to $74.81.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com