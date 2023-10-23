by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on the back of risks of wider conflict in the Middle East in a week filled with weak U.S. growth and inflation as well as earnings data from some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Washington warned over the weekend of a significant threat to US interests in the region as ally Israel attacked Gaza and border clashes with Lebanon intensified.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Canada also hold policy meetings and although no hikes are expected, investors will be sensitive to guidance on futures moves.

The recent surge in bond yields has caused central banks to tighten monetary conditions without doing anything at all, allowing the Federal Reserve to signal it will keep things on hold at its policy meeting next week.

In fact, futures show a nearly 70% chance that the Fed has tightened up this cycle and is toying with the possibility of a rate cut from May next year.

The surge in yields has challenged equity valuations and dragged down most major indexes last week, while the VIX ‘fear index’ of US stock market volatility reached its highest level since March.

Early Monday, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.3%, although U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 4.946% and heading back toward 5.0%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% to its lowest in almost a year. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%, as South Korea’s markets fell.

Investors will be hoping for some relief from earnings from US tech companies with Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platform all reporting this week. IBM and Intel are also in the dock.

Profits should be supported by the strength of consumer demand, with US GDP data this week expected to show nominal growth of 4.2% annualized and possibly as much as 7%.

“At the same time, the modest increase in hours worked last quarter points to a strong productivity gain and an uptick in corporate profits,” JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kassman wrote in a note.

“As corporate and household incomes share the benefits of this nominal activity growth, the underlying resilience of the US private sector is being strengthened.”

This outperformance by the US has strengthened the dollar, although the threat of Japanese intervention has kept it limited around JPY 150.00, at least for the time being. The dollar last traded at 149.85 yen, down slightly from a recent peak of 150.16.

The euro was steady at $1.0588, while the Swiss franc was steady at 0.8927 per dollar, benefiting from safe-haven investment flows over the past few weeks.

Similarly, gold bid a security at $1,976 an ounce, its highest level since May last week. [GOL/]

The risk of supply disruptions from the Middle East have weighed on oil prices, although Brent faced resistance around $93.80 last week. [O/R]

Brent was down 43 cents at $91.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $87.69.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com