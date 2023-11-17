Asia stocks maintain weekly gains due to fall in yields, oil

by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares took a breather on Friday as a batch of soft U.S. economic data brought some respite from Wall Street, but with falling oil prices a boon for the inflation outlook. Along with this, bonds were also promoted on a large scale.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% from a two-month high, but was up 3.1% for the week so far in its best performance since July.

Both Brent and US crude slipped nearly 5% to four-month lows on Thursday, blamed on economic and supply concerns, although technical selling when the $80 bulwark was broken likely played a role. [O/R]

Dealers suspected that algorithmic and trend-following funds fueled speculative selling and caused most of the losses in just one hour of trading.

Brent was last down 10 cents at $77.36 a barrel, a far cry from its high of $97.69 hit in late September, while U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $72.83.

Whatever the reason, the defeat will put additional pressure on consumer prices around the world and boost expectations of policy easing next year.

Adding to the deflationary theme were comments from Walmart executives that costs were “more under control” and that they were planning to cut prices for the holiday season.

Equity investors were not as impressed by the idea of ​​margin compression and Walmart shares fell 8%, while a decline in energy stocks weighed on the S&P 500.

Early Friday, S&P 500 futures were flat, as were Nasdaq futures. Eurostoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% and FTSE futures rose 0.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2%, having gained 2.8% for the week, helped by assurances from the Bank of Japan that it was sticking to its ultra-loose policy.

Chinese blue chips were somewhat lower, having missed the usual rally so far this week.

The apparent easing of tensions between the United States and China supported sentiment in Asia, with the Chinese press hailing the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was also set to hold talks with Xi at the APEC summit.

trust deduction

Bond markets were still happy with this week’s benign US inflation report, with futures prices now trading at a near zero chance of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve and a 34% chance it could hit a low in early March.

The market is estimating a cut of 98 basis points next year, compared to a cut of 73 basis points a week ago.

“With labor market activity slowing and expectations of further deflation, we see the Fed holding off on lowering rates until the second half of 2024 to avoid a recession,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. “

“We estimate the policy rate will fall 100 basis points in 2H24 to 4.5% by year-end, before holding steady at 3.5% through 1Q25.”

While Treasury investors were still pricing some of this out, the yield on two-year Treasuries fell a massive 21 basis points for the week to 4.85%. This was his best weekly performance since March.

Ten-year note yields were at 4.44%, down 18 basis points for the week so far, an encouraging rally from a high of 5.02% a month ago.

The dollar looks soft due to a big change in market pricing for the Fed, with the euro at $1.0853 and up 1.6% for the week so far. [FRX/]

The dollar also lost ground against the yen, falling to 150.67 yen and off its high of 151.92 earlier in the week. It outperformed commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, which were hampered by the decline in oil.

The fall in bond yields proved bullish for gold, which reached $1,982 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com