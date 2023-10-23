Asia stocks fall on Middle East problems, higher yields

Passersby walk past an electric monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan on October 4, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

Asian Stock Market:

Nikkei fell 0.6%, China shares lowest since the beginning of 2019

S&P futures rise ahead of technical results

US GDP data expected to highlight economic outperformance

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Asian shares hit a one-year low on Monday as U.S. growth and inflation data as well as risks of a wider conflict in the Middle East weighed on a week full of earnings for some of the world’s biggest stocks. Went. Tech companies.

Bonds were also under pressure as US 10-year Treasury yields approached 5.0%, raising borrowing costs around the world and testing equity valuations.

Washington warned over the weekend of a significant threat to US interests in the Middle East as ally Israel attacked Gaza and border clashes with Lebanon intensified.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Canada also hold policy meetings and although no hikes are expected, investors will be sensitive to guidance on futures moves.

The recent surge in bond yields has allowed central banks to tighten monetary conditions without having to do anything, allowing the Federal Reserve to signal that it will continue to do so at its policy meeting next week.

In fact, futures show a nearly 70% chance that the Fed has tightened up this cycle and is toying with the possibility of a rate cut from May next year.

The surge in yields has challenged equity valuations and dragged down most major indexes last week, while the VIX ‘fear index’ (.VIX) of US stock market volatility reached its highest level since March.

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.5% to its lowest in almost a year. China’s blue chip index (.CSI300) fell 0.6% to its weakest since the beginning of 2019.

Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.6%, as South Korea’s market (.KS11) fell.

Eurostoxx 50 futures and FTSE futures were flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both rose 0.2% on expectations that a raft of earnings reports this week will provide some support.

Mega caps Microsoft (MSFT.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Meta Platform (META.O) are all reporting. IBM (IBM.N) and Intel (INTC.O) are also on the docket.

growth spurt

Profits should be supported by the strength of consumer demand, with US GDP figures this week expected to show a massive 4.2% annual growth in the third quarter, and nominal annual growth possibly reaching 7%.

“At the same time, the modest increase in hours worked last quarter points to a strong productivity gain and an uptick in corporate profits,” JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kassman wrote in a note.

“As corporate and household incomes share the benefits of this nominal activity growth, the underlying resilience of the US private sector is being strengthened.”

This outperformance by the US has strengthened the dollar, although the threat of Japanese intervention has kept it limited around JPY 150.00, at least for the time being. The dollar last traded at 149.93 yen, down slightly from a recent peak of 150.16.

Yields in Japan were also rising on speculation that the Bank of Japan is discussing further changes to its yield curve control policy, which may be announced at its policy meeting on October 31.

The euro was steady at $1.0578, while the Swiss franc was steady at 0.8946 per dollar, benefiting from safe-haven investment flows over the past few weeks.

Similarly, gold bid a security at $1,973 an ounce, its highest level since May last week.

At least for now, oil prices have taken some respite with no disruption in supplies from the Middle East.

Brent was down 73 cents at $91.43 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 82 cents to $87.26.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sri Navaratnam and Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com