Asia stocks close in strongest month since January

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares were set to post their strongest performance in 10 months at the close of trading on Thursday, with most regional stock markets in the red after mixed messages from the Fed and similar struggles in U.S. shares overnight. Open.

The MSCI Asia-ex-Japan stock index is up 6.7% so far this month, on track to mark its best month since January.

South Korea’s KOSPI has led the rally in Asia, gaining 10.5% this month, followed by Taiwan and Japan’s Nikkei average index.

Stock markets around the world struggled on Wednesday, after a strong month that was driven by market expectations of a peak in Federal Reserve rates, and a decline in the dollar and loose financial conditions in US bond yields.

Ten-year US yields fell more than 60 basis points in November, on track for the sharpest monthly decline since late 2008.

While U.S. central bank officials sent mixed messages on Wednesday, investors were still focused on comments made Tuesday by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, an influential and previously hawkish voice at the bank. Waller had said that if inflation continues to decline, rate cuts could begin in a few months.

Meanwhile, US data showed the economy was strong in the third quarter and inflation was also on a downward trend, boosting hopes that the Fed may cut interest rates earlier than expected.

“We think liquidity and momentum could still support the market through December,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets. And a rate cut could happen in the first quarter as the US economy shows signs of recession.

According to Goldman Sachs, the US financial situation is at its weakest since the beginning of September and has fallen by 100 basis points in a month. The Bank of America’s global and emerging markets index rose slightly last week, but financial conditions are also down about 100 bps from a month ago. US rates futures markets are now cutting rates by more than 100 basis points starting in May next year, and the two-year Treasury yield is at its lowest since July – it fell by almost 40 basis points this week alone. Is.

“In the absence of a rapid Fed easing, we expect a more challenging macro backdrop for equities next year, with consumer sentiment softening at a time when the economy is on the rise,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note on their 2024 global outlook. , when investor positions and sentiment have mostly reversed.”

“Equities are now significantly valued with volatility near historic lows, while geopolitical and political risks remain elevated. We expect weak global earnings growth with downside for equities from current levels.”

Elsewhere in China, a closely watched factory survey showed manufacturing activity contracted for the second consecutive month in November at a faster pace, suggesting more government support is needed to help boost economic growth. .

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index both opened 0.1% lower. The Chinese benchmark is down more than 2% in November.

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Wednesday as investors watched a surge in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles and focused on an upcoming meeting of OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and allies like Russia.

Sources close to the group told Reuters that talks ahead of the meeting focused on additional cuts, although details have not yet been agreed.

On Thursday, US crude was down 0.33% at $77.6 a barrel and Brent was down 0.34% at $82.82.

Spot gold rose 0.03% to $2,045.29 an ounce.

(Reporting by Ken Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

