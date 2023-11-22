Asia Stock Market Today: Live Updates, Federal Reserve

three hours ago

Japan expects economy to recover at a moderate pace

The Japanese government said it expected the economy to improve but only at a moderate pace.

“The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, although it appears to have partially stalled recently,” Japan’s Cabinet Office said in a press release.

A global economic slowdown amid tight monetary policy cycles and diminishing prospects of a rapid recovery in China were cited as key risks to Japan’s growth.

“The government will accelerate New Capitalism initiatives to transform the economy from the cost-cutting economy of 30 years to a growth-oriented economy driven by sustained wage growth and active investment,” the press release said.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

4 hours ago

Singapore’s economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter

Singapore’s gross domestic product grew 1.1% year on year in the third quarter, above advance estimates of 0.7% and above the 0.5% growth seen in the second quarter.

The 1.1% rate was also higher than what economists polled by Reuters had expected, which had expected a rise of 0.7%.

Government data showed that quarter-on-quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product climbed 1.4%, significantly higher than the 0.1% seen in the second quarter.

Following the results, the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore revised its GDP growth forecast for Singapore to “about 1%” for 2023, from 0.5%-1.5% previously.

– Lim Hui Ji

three hours ago

4 hours ago

9 hours ago

Fed gave no indication of rate cut in latest minutes

The Federal Reserve released its October 31-November minutes. 1, which showed that the central bank has given no indication of a possible rate hike.

“In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it is important that the monetary policy stance be kept restrictive enough to bring inflation back to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time,” the minutes said.

– Jeff Cox

4 hours ago

8 hours ago

Oil settles at steady level as traders await OPEC meeting

Oil prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday after rising in the previous two sessions as traders await a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries later this week.

The Brent crude contract for January settled up 13 cents, or .16%, at $82.45 a barrel on Tuesday, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 6 cents, or .08%, at $77.77 a barrel.

OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, will meet on Sunday amid speculation that the group could impose more production cuts as oil prices have fallen sharply since September amid demand concerns.

The global oil market will see a modest supply surplus in 2024, even if OPEC+ countries extend their existing production cuts into next year, a senior International Energy Agency official told Reuters on Tuesday.

–Spencer Kimball

11 hours ago

Tech sector leads S&P 500 losses on Tuesday

The technology sector was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 during Tuesday’s trading session, falling 1.1% compared with the broader market index’s 0.3% decline. This is the worst day for the tech sector since October 26.

Semiconductor stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. On semiconductors, Qualcomm, Monolithic Power Systems and Intel all declined 2.5% and more.

– Hakyung Kim

12 hours ago

Home sales remain under pressure due to high rates

Weaker than expected housing data for October suggests home buyers are feeling pressured by higher rates. Existing home sales fell to their lowest level since August 2010 and declined more than 14% year-over-year.

“The confluence of high prices, high interest rates and extremely low inventory is driving home buying now,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group.

He added that “if rates fall next year, housing will come back.” Fed funds futures pricing suggests the Federal Reserve will keep rates steady at its upcoming December meeting.

– Hakyung Kim

