Asia Stock Market Today: Live Updates, China Inflation

Fri, Dec 8, 2023 3:44 pm EST

US crude oil records seven-week loss for the first time in five years

U.S. crude oil rose on Friday, but still fell for the seventh consecutive week as record production and demand concerns weighed on prices.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January settled at $71.23 a barrel, up $1.89, or 2.73%. The Brent crude contract for February settled at $75.84 a barrel, up $1.79 or 2.42%.

Despite Friday’s gains, US crude and global benchmarks fell about 4% for the week. The last time WTI recorded a seven-week losing streak was five years ago.

Traders have become increasingly bearish in recent weeks as record output in the US collides with weak demand in China.

Several OPEC members and allies such as Russia have pledged to cut output by 2.2 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024 in an effort to prop up prices.

But traders are skeptical that they will actually deliver results given recent divisions within the group.

– Spencer Kimball

Fri, Dec 8, 2023 4:10 PM EST

Stocks surge higher, S&P hits 500-year high

Stocks ended Friday with gains, with the S&P 500 reaching its highest level of 2023.

The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 4,604.37, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.45% to 14,403.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.49 points, or 0.36%, to 36,247.87.

-Samantha Subin

Fri, Dec 8, 2023 8:37 am EST

US economy adds 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls

199,000 were added to the US economy in November. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a print of 190,000.

While the headline numbers were in line with expectations, the US unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. Economists had forecast the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

– Fred Imbert

Fri, Dec 8, 2023 10:09 am EST

Consumer sentiment data comes ahead of expectations

A closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment rose to 69.4, the best level since July, and above the Dow Jones estimate of 62.4.

Inflation expectations also eased, with the one-year outlook for the inflation rate falling to 3.1%. This is less than 4.5% in November. The five-year outlook improved to 2.8% from 3.2%.

– Jeff Cox, Samantha Subin

Source: www.cnbc.com