Asia Stock Market Today: Live Updates, China Data

8 hours ago

‘Powell broke the punchbowl early at the holiday party,’ says Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish tone on Wednesday raised the prospect of a rate cut sooner than expected, and the prospects for a soft landing improve if inflation continues to ease.

“Although our baseline is that the first rate cut is likely to occur in June 2024 and the Fed will reduce rates by 175 bps next year, today’s meeting reduces the risks to this expectation,” chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti wrote on Wednesday. “Points towards doing.” One note titled, “December FOMC: Powell breaks out punch bowl early at holiday party.”

“We see an increased risk that a rate cut could happen as early as March,” Luzzetti added. “Earlier policy easing in the presence of more deflation would improve the prospects for a soft landing.”

In fact, the CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are currently pricing in about a 72% probability the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 percentage points in March. This is more than 65% from Wednesday.

– Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

4 hours ago

Performance of big tech companies was poor on Thursday

Mega cap tech names lagged the market, slipping into negative territory amid broader market gains.

Microsoft and Netflix were down about 2.3% as of Thursday afternoon. Amazon and Alphabet declined 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Shares of Apple and Meta Platform also declined by 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%.

– Hakyung Kim

4 hours ago

Oil closes 3% on weak dollar, demand outlook upgrade

Oil prices edged 3% higher on Thursday on a weak dollar and a modest recovery in demand growth in 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $2.11, or 3.04%, to settle at $71.58 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February rose $2.35, or 3.16%, to settle at $76.61 a barrel.

The US dollar also fell to a four-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled an end to rate hikes. A weak dollar makes oil cheaper, which may increase demand.

And the International Energy Agency said Thursday that global oil demand will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, up slightly from its previous forecast of 930,000 barrels per day.

– Spencer Kimball

13 hours ago

10-year Treasury yield fell below 4%

The benchmark rate fell below 4% for the first time since August as traders bet on a Fed rate cut for 2024. The 10-year last traded around 3.95%.

See the list…

US 10-year yield

Source: www.cnbc.com