Asia Stock Market: Live Updates, Fed Decision

Australia’s unemployment rate at its highest level since May 2022

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in November, up from October’s revised 3.8%.

That is the country’s highest rate since May 2022, and higher than the 3.8% expected by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The country’s employment-to-population ratio returned to a record high of 64.6%, while the participation rate reached a new high of 67.2%, exceeding Reuters expectations of 66.9%. The participation rate refers to the number of people in the labor force as a percentage of the working-age population.

Interest rates in Australia will be cut by 50 basis points in 2024, up from 25

Australian markets are seeing prices cut by 50 basis points in 2024, according to Tony Sycamore, an analyst at research firm IG.

The Australian interest rate market has pushed ahead with expectations of the country’s central bank’s first rate cut of 25 basis points from November to June next year, following the Fed’s “fair” rate decision, Sycamore said in a note.

He said a second rate cut of 25 basis points by November 2024 is also “all but certain”.

The RBA’s benchmark interest rate is 4.35%. The central bank set the rates in its last meeting on December 5.

Japanese yen hits one-week high as dollar falls on Fed’s dovish stance

A Japanese 10,000 yen and a U.S. $100 banknote are placed next to each other in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, June 20, 2016.

Tomohiro Ohsumi | Bloomberg | getty images

The Japanese yen strengthened against a weaker dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve took a firm stance on ending rate hikes and hinted at a rate cut next year.

The yen rose 0.2% to around 142 against the dollar, reaching its highest point in a week.

The Fed kept its key lending rate at a range of 5.25%-5.5%, while indicating that committee members plan to make at least three rate cuts in 2024, assuming a quarterly percentage point reduction.

The dollar fell about 1% against a basket of currencies after the decision.

Japanese markets will now look to the Bank of Japan’s move on interest rates next week. The market expects that the country’s central bank will not increase interest rates in that monetary policy meeting.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.42% at the open.

Oil rises after big US inventory withdrawal, Fed hints at 2024 rate cut

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after larger-than-expected withdrawals from US crude stockpiles and the Federal Reserve hinting at multiple rate cuts in 2024.

Brent crude futures for February settled at $74.26 a barrel, up $1.02 or 1.39%. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January rose 86 cents, or 1.25%, to settle at $69.47 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said energy companies pulled 4.3 million barrels of crude from reserves during the week ending Dec. 8, far exceeding a Reuters survey of 700,000 barrel withdrawals.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI closed at their lowest since June 27, largely on fears that the modest increase in inflation last month will mean the Federal Reserve is not ready to cut rates just yet. .

But the Fed eased those concerns on Wednesday, keeping rates steady and signaling that three cuts are due in 2024. Higher interest rates could slow demand and put pressure on oil prices.

Dow hits record high after Fed shares forecast rate cut

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points, more than 1%, to surpass the 37,000 mark for the first time, as investors embraced the Federal Reserve’s approach to rate cuts.

At its highest level of the day, the 30-stock Dow hit 37,035.07.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4% and breached the 4700 level, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.45%.

Powell says it’s a good time for workers to ‘find a job and get a solid wage increase’

Central bankers believe the labor market is finally headed to a good place.

“Overall, labor market developments have been very positive. It is a good time for workers to find jobs and receive solid wage increases.” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this during a press conference on Wednesday.

“You see that job growth is still strong, but it’s coming back to a more sustainable level given population growth and labor force participation,” Powell said. “This era of frantic labor shortages is behind us,” he said. He said wages are still running above 2% inflation over the long term – the Fed’s target inflation level – but are gradually falling.

Payrolls rose faster than expected in November while the unemployment rate fell.

Powell says Fed doesn’t need recession to cut rates

Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is prepared to cut rates even if the US economy does not fall into recession in 2024.

“This may just be a sign that the economy is normalizing and tighter policy is not needed,” he said.

Powell also said the Fed is now seeing progress on inflation in three main areas.

The comments may ease concerns that the anticipated rate cut reflects divided opinions on the economy by Fed members.

“Overall, they appear to be in line with economic realities, which is encouraging as we enter a new chapter of the Fed response function,” Dylan Cramer, chief investment officer at Certuity, said in an email.

