Asia shares rise ahead of FOMC, yen rises on warning: market down

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia traded broadly higher ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. The yen strengthened from its weakest this year after Japan’s foreign exchange chief said he was prepared to intervene.

Most read from Bloomberg

MSCI’s Asia Pacific index rose about 1%, led by Japanese shares, as the Topix benchmark posted its biggest gain in a year. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated after a private survey showed China’s manufacturing activity declined. S&P 500 futures fell after the index surged on the last day of October.

Elsewhere, Treasury 10-year yields edged marginally lower after rising in the previous session. Traders are taking the latest US economic data seriously as they expect another interest rate hold decision from the Fed. Hours before the Fed’s announcement, attention has also focused on the US government’s new borrowing plan.

“We’re really at the end of that tightening cycle, but not yet at the point where the Fed will have more nuanced guidance for investors,” Yves Bonzon, global CIO of Julius Baer, ​​told Bloomberg Television. He said, “Given the strong US economic data the FOMC has every reason to keep options open”, and “we see a huge temptation to hide in cash and enjoy very attractive short-term rates.”

Japanese bond futures pared their losses slightly after the central bank announced unscheduled bond-buying operations to curb a rise in yields following its policy decision. Ten-year bond yields hit a new decade high of 0.97% after the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it would take a more flexible approach to controlling rates on the benchmark security.

the story continues

“We expect higher interest rates to be positive for Japan’s financial stocks, while we do not expect a significant negative impact on growth stocks, given that increases in long-term interest rates in the country will be modest and Japanese corporations are cash rich. are, Rie Nishihara, chief Japan equity strategist at JPMorgan Securities, wrote in a note.

For currency traders, the BOJ’s policy changes failed to provide a clear signal of progress toward monetary tightening. The yen saw its biggest one-day fall since April, sending it as low as 152, the level that forced Japanese authorities to peg the currency a year ago.

The yen rose on Wednesday after Japan’s Chief Currency Officer Masato Kanda said authorities saw some measures as not in line with fundamentals and were prepared to intervene if necessary. Meanwhile, Toyota Motor led the way after raising its full-year operating profit forecast and announcing a 100b yen share buyback.

In economic news, US consumer confidence fell to a five-month low in October, while employment costs unexpectedly rose in the third quarter – underscoring a strong labor market that risks keeping inflation above the Fed’s target. keeps.

In addition to the highly anticipated Fed decision, bond dealers expect the Treasury to offer another round of hikes at its note and bond auctions this week, although a large minority forecast the department slowing the pace of growth to avoid higher yields. Will give.

Investors are also looking for guidance from the ongoing earnings season to assess the outlook for profits and how companies are able to withstand headwinds such as higher rates. US stocks fell in October as Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. The disappointing performance of technology giants including…

In other markets, oil rose after falling in the first two days of the week, as the Israel-Hamas war still focused global demand. Gold closed with losses for the third consecutive session.

Major events of this week:

UK S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US manufacturing spending, ISM manufacturing, job opportunities, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

All Saints’ holidays are on Wednesday in most of Europe

Treasury quarterly refund announcement, Wednesday

Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell held a news conference on Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decisions. Governor Andrew Bailey held a press conference on Thursday

US factory orders, initial unemployment claims, productivity, Thursday

Apple’s earnings, Thursday

China Caixin Services PMI, Friday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US Unemployment, Non-Farm Payrolls, Friday

Canada employment report, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Japan’s topics rose 2.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0568

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3375 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6331

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2134

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $34,434.61

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,805.24

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.92%

Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.960%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.95%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,977.70 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Yumi Teso.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com