Asia shares fall on Alibaba, oil falls all week: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares fell Friday as an escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech dominance prompted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to cancel the listing of its $11 billion cloud unit.

Alibaba’s 10% decline, its biggest in a year, weighed on Hong Kong and mainland benchmarks as the company canceled its planned cloud spinoff due to US restrictions on the export of chips. The broader MSCI Asia Pacific index was down, but still on pace for a weekly gain of about 3%. Oil is headed for its fourth weekly loss on concerns of oversupply after entering a bearish market. European and U.S. stock-index futures rose.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell to its lowest since late September on speculation of short covering, and Treasury yields fell on Thursday. A soft US economic data picture boosted optimism that the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive footstep campaign in decades has ended.

“These soft data will boost confidence that the Fed has raised rates – but the price of the rate hike has already been paid by the market,” Francis Cheung, strategist at Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp, said in a note. “For the market to raise rate-cut expectations, more data may be needed showing the risks of the US not being able to engineer a soft-landing scenario.”

Alibaba’s surprise decision undercuts the bullish case for the stock and the difficulties the company faces in convincing investors about its $200 billion valuation. That’s because a cloud spinoff has been a major investment thesis since the e-commerce giant unveiled a corporate overhaul earlier this year.

“Alibaba Cloud was the crown jewel under the restructuring plan,” said Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson. He said the sudden end of the unit’s IPO shakes a key tenet of the bullish case, impacting the credibility of the management to some extent.

Xi’s warm words to foreign companies in China jar with reality

China told a handful of nationwide lenders to cap interest rates on interbank funding, people familiar with the directive said, a move that echoes a large-scale measure aimed at calming the market after last month’s unexpected liquidity crunch. But coincides with the cash injection.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold yen bonds at a lower price in its second Japan deal of the year on speculation that billionaire investors might park more money in the country’s stock market.

In India, the regulator asked banks to increase buffers for some consumer loans as it aims to stem a runaway rise in risky loans in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Meanwhile, money-market fund assets rose to the highest level for the second week in a row, as interest rates climbed above 5% and volatility in fixed-income markets pushed investors to safer havens.

Gold edged higher after rising the most in a month in the previous session.

Major events of this week:

American housing starts, Friday

US Congress faces Friday midnight deadline to pass federal spending measure

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:01 p.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.2%

Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0854

Japanese yen little changed at 150.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2487 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6469

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rises 1.1% to $36,371

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,978.43

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.46%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.745%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell eight basis points to 4.47%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.04 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,984.45 an ounce

