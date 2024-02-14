Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asia-Pacific Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific military RAS market was valued at $3.15 billion and is expected to reach $4.15 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major factor in the expansion of the military RAS market in Asia, and its combination with military RAS has the potential to transform warfare in the future. This will help reduce threats faced by soldiers, air forces and navies, which may lead to the development of low-cost manned systems in the future.

The three main rivals in the development of military robotic and autonomous systems are the United States, Russia, and China. The militaries of major countries with substantial defense budgets are focusing on plans that specify short, medium and long term objectives of their armed forces.

The military robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is growing rapidly due to the region’s growing emphasis on enhancing defense capabilities using cutting-edge technologies.

The need for increased operational efficiency, reconnaissance and surveillance in complex and dynamic security situations is driving the market for military RAS in the Asia-Pacific region. As geopolitical tensions continue and military modernization efforts accelerate, APAC countries are investing more in unmanned technologies such as aerial drones, ground robots and autonomous vehicles.

These systems are essential to improving overall operational performance, reducing human exposure in hazardous situations, providing real-time intelligence, and strengthening military capabilities. Continuous technological developments and partnerships between defense agencies and commercial entities are expected to further boost the growth of the APAC military RAS market in the near future.

Product/Innovation Strategy

The products section helps the reader understand the different types of military RAs and their capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of various military RAS based on Application, Platform, UGRS, UMS, Operation Mode, UGRS, UMS.

Development/Marketing Strategy:

The Asia-Pacific military RAS market has witnessed huge growth by key players operating in the market such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures. The preferred strategy for companies has been contracts, which enable them to strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific military RAS market.

competitive strategy:

The study analyzes and profiles the key players in the Asia-Pacific Military RAS market, including the Military RAS manufacturers. Furthermore, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific Military RAS market has been conducted to help the reader understand how the players stack up against each other, offering a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions and collaborations will assist the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst’s Perspective on the Asia-Pacific Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market

Principal Analyst says, ‘Evolving human safety requirements in the military sector are giving a boost to robotics. Remotely piloted aircraft systems will dominate this segment, while firefighting and explosives management use cases will see an increase in the deployment of robotic systems. Although the current trend of deployment of robotics as a means of improved security and convenience for military users will continue, the overall contribution to the services is expected to increase.

Naval modernization will promote unmanned surface and sub-surface ships in many applications cooperating with manned platforms. The development of AI capabilities will further advance robotics in the military sector as their effectiveness is expected to improve as a result.’

Report Attribute Description number of pages 79 forecast period 2023 – 2033 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $3.23 billion Estimated market value by 2033 (USD). $4.15 billion compound annual growth rate 2.5% Area covered Asia Pacific

1 market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market: An Overview

1.1.2 Current and emerging technological trends

1.1.3 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects: Major Military Programs

1.1.4 Startup and investment scenario

1.1.5 Patent Analysis (2020-2022)

1.1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing need to increase battlefield situational awareness

1.2.1.2 Increasing defense budget

1.2.1.3 Growing demand to reduce human involvement in battlefield activities

1.2.1.4 Generating large-scale and scalable impact through human-machine teaming

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Cyber ​​threats to evolving military robotic and autonomous systems

1.2.2.2 Challenges related to deployment of complex systems and control structures

1.2.2.3 Contractor Challenges and Supplier Issues in Final Delivery of Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Growing innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.2.3.2 Increased threat perception due to increase in missile defense spending due to Ukraine-Russia conflict

1.3 Business Strategies

1.3.1 Partnerships, collaborations, agreements and contracts

1.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market (By Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Business Drivers

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.1.3 Major Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market (By Application)

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Market (By Platform)

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by country)

2.2.4.1 China

2.2.4.2 India

2.2.4.3 Japan

2.2.4.4 South Korea

2.2.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

3 Markets – Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile

3.1 Competitive benchmarking

3.2 Major market players

3.2.1 Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in the military RAS market

3.2.1.1.2 Product portfolio

3.2.1.2 Analyst Approach

3.3 Major Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems Market Players

3.3.1 Hanwha Defense

3.3.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1 Hanwha Defense’s role in the military robotic and autonomous systems market

3.3.1.1.2 Product portfolio

3.3.1.2 Corporate strategies

3.3.1.2.1 Partnerships, collaborations, agreements, investments and contracts

3.3.1.3 Analyst Approach

4 Research Methodology

