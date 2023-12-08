Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The APAC market for liquid cooling in data centers is set to witness significant growth between 2022 and 2027. According to this report, this market is expected to grow substantially, with an estimated value of more than US$663.4 million in 2022, which is set to grow. Up to an impressive US$2,609.1 million by 2027. It is expected to achieve an excellent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.51% during the period, this growth is attributed to various factors. Data does not include China region.

The expansion of the APAC data center liquid cooling industry is significantly influenced by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Several key drivers are contributing to the expansion of this market, including the increasing need for cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and space-saving. Additionally, the pursuit of lower operating costs and increased overclocking capabilities is driving the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in data centers.

The emerging landscape of high-density computing, as well as the introduction of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, present significant opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC data center liquid cooling sector. Liquid cooling technologies provide a way to achieve higher processing density within the same physical space by effectively dissipating heat, allowing data centers to maximize their processing power without requiring extensive changes to their physical infrastructure. Is available.

Environmental sustainability has become a serious concern, leading to data centers being urged to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. Liquid cooling is seen as a more eco-friendly option than traditional air cooling methods, as it increases energy efficiency and reduces reliance on power-consuming cooling devices. Implementing liquid cooling technology can contribute to the development of greener and more sustainable IT infrastructure in data centers.

The demand for high-performance computing in conditions of high-frequency, intensive workloads and multi-core processing, driven by applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is increasing within data centers. To meet these diverse requirements, data center operators are turning to the latest advances in indirect or direct-on-chip liquid cooling and system integrator services. End users including cloud providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers and others are increasingly adopting cold plates, direct liquid cooling (DLC), indirect liquid cooling and rack liquid cooling solutions, driving demand for APAC data center liquid cooling . technology.

In today’s data center landscape, which is characterized by increasing computational demands and core-intensive applications, traditional air cooling solutions are approaching their limits. Liquid cooling is not limited to mainframes and supercomputers; It has applications that extend to a wide range of data center scenarios.

Liquid cooling, which involves the use of water and other fluids, provides better heat-carrying capacity than air and can solve some of the challenges associated with air cooling systems. As the density of computing devices increases, and data centers expand to meet increasing demands, liquid cooling technology gains prominence. Liquid cooling methods have a significantly higher heat capacity than air, with water being approximately 4,000 times more effective at heat dissipation. This technology contributes to increased energy efficiency in data centers, especially in settings where rack density exceeds 50 kW.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 155 forecast period 2022 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $663.4 million Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $2609.1 million compound annual growth rate 31.5% Area covered Asia Pacific

