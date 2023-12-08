Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2023:
The APAC market for liquid cooling in data centers is set to witness significant growth between 2022 and 2027. According to this report, this market is expected to grow substantially, with an estimated value of more than US$663.4 million in 2022, which is set to grow. Up to an impressive US$2,609.1 million by 2027. It is expected to achieve an excellent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.51% during the period, this growth is attributed to various factors. Data does not include China region.
The expansion of the APAC data center liquid cooling industry is significantly influenced by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Several key drivers are contributing to the expansion of this market, including the increasing need for cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and space-saving. Additionally, the pursuit of lower operating costs and increased overclocking capabilities is driving the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in data centers.
The emerging landscape of high-density computing, as well as the introduction of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, present significant opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC data center liquid cooling sector. Liquid cooling technologies provide a way to achieve higher processing density within the same physical space by effectively dissipating heat, allowing data centers to maximize their processing power without requiring extensive changes to their physical infrastructure. Is available.
Environmental sustainability has become a serious concern, leading to data centers being urged to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. Liquid cooling is seen as a more eco-friendly option than traditional air cooling methods, as it increases energy efficiency and reduces reliance on power-consuming cooling devices. Implementing liquid cooling technology can contribute to the development of greener and more sustainable IT infrastructure in data centers.
The demand for high-performance computing in conditions of high-frequency, intensive workloads and multi-core processing, driven by applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is increasing within data centers. To meet these diverse requirements, data center operators are turning to the latest advances in indirect or direct-on-chip liquid cooling and system integrator services. End users including cloud providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers and others are increasingly adopting cold plates, direct liquid cooling (DLC), indirect liquid cooling and rack liquid cooling solutions, driving demand for APAC data center liquid cooling . technology.
In today’s data center landscape, which is characterized by increasing computational demands and core-intensive applications, traditional air cooling solutions are approaching their limits. Liquid cooling is not limited to mainframes and supercomputers; It has applications that extend to a wide range of data center scenarios.
Liquid cooling, which involves the use of water and other fluids, provides better heat-carrying capacity than air and can solve some of the challenges associated with air cooling systems. As the density of computing devices increases, and data centers expand to meet increasing demands, liquid cooling technology gains prominence. Liquid cooling methods have a significantly higher heat capacity than air, with water being approximately 4,000 times more effective at heat dissipation. This technology contributes to increased energy efficiency in data centers, especially in settings where rack density exceeds 50 kW.
business dynamics
business drivers
- Data center expenses are increasing
- Growing need for hyper-scale data centers
- Leading hyperscale data center operators will have huge impact on market adoption
- Thermal energy recovery and conversion from data centers
- Growing need for sustainable cooling solutions
- Increasing government initiatives for carbon-neutral and energy-efficient data centers
- There is a need to curb water usage due to increasing water scarcity.
- Growing number of green and smart city projects
- reduction in operating costs
- Extends the life of equipment and hardware
- resource saving technology
- Reduction in floor space required for data centers
- Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities
- Electricity rates are rising globally
- high efficiency cooling solutions
- Emerging technologies boost cost-effectiveness
- AI-assisted automatic cooling control
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) optimization with economical cooling solutions
business challenges
- high investment costs
- Alternative technologies available in the market
- Additional costs in case of system failures and fluid leaks
- Fluid leakage increases costs
- There is a possibility of data center liquid cooling system breaking.
- Equipment and hardware to be pre-designed and modified
business strategies
- Product Development and Innovation
- market development
- corporate strategies
- mergers and acquisition
- Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
business opportunities
- Retrofitting Opportunities
- Increasing efficiency of existing data centers
- Converting old buildings into data centers
- Increasing demand for data centers
- Edge, colocation, and the need for hyper-scale data centers
- Growing number of distributed or edge data centers
- Increase in penetration rate of Internet and cloud services
- increase rack density
- Increase in Blockchain Technology Adoption and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining
- Increase research and development activities
- Transition from onsite storage facility to cloud connectivity
- Integration with emerging technologies
- blockchain
- satellite communication
- 6G connectivity
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
The path to green data centers
- Analysis of current scenario
- Distribution of data centers (by energy source)
- Distribution of data centers (by location)
- The path to a green data center ecosystem
- cloud migration
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- enabling technologies
- efficient infrastructure
- Renewable energy
ongoing trends
- efficient cooling system
- Upcoming Data Center Liquid Cooling Concepts
- waste heat recovery
- water conservation
- Renewable energy for data centers
- Data Center Liquid Cooling Use-Cases
- IT and telecom sector
- Government and public sector
- Other
- Increased data requirements
- Increasing Rack Power Density – The New Data Center Reality
- 5G services will drive rapid growth in data centers
- COVID-19 implications for data centers
- Growing demand for eco-friendly cooling systems
- carbon neutrality
- Green initiative by government body
Ecosystem and ongoing programs
- Association and Consortium
- Asia Pacific
- China
- rest of the world
Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile
- black box
- Exascaler Inc
- FUJITSU
- ywin
- CoolestDC
areas
Global Data Center Outlook
- Rising numbers of data center stocks
- global crypto currency mining
- increase in internet connectivity
- increase internet bandwidth
- Increased focus on energy efficiency
China
- market
- buyer qualities
- Leading data center liquid cooling provider in China
- business challenges
- business drivers
- Application
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by End-use Industry), $million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center), $million, 2021-2027
- product
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Solution), $M, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Indirect Cooling), $M, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Direct Cooling), $million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Immersion Cooling), $million, 2021-2027
South Korea
Australia
India
Japan
Singapore
rest of asia pacific
