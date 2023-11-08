Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market Outlook Report
The APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow from $12.01 billion in 2022 to a value of $19.08 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.02% over 2022-2028.
The APAC data center colocation market is one of the fastest growing markets globally. This growth is mainly attributed to various key factors, including strong government support for data center expansion, proliferation of industrial zones, rapid growth of submarine cable networks, substantial investments from cloud service providers, global expansion in this sector. The entry of colocation giants is included. Strategic Joint Ventures (JVs), and many more.
China is leading the way in driving data center development within the region. Meanwhile, countries like India, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong also feature prominently as major hubs of data center growth in the APAC region.
Emerging markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are experiencing a surge in demand due to the wave of digitization and growing need for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, the Philippines, New Zealand and Vietnam are attracting new investments from data center operators, establishing themselves as preferred destinations for data center setup in the near future.
The rollout of 5G services and increasing demand for connectivity in new regions and Tier I and II cities is attracting substantial investment from edge data center operators. For example, companies such as Leading-Edge Data Center and Edge Center are actively investing in the establishment of multiple edge data centers in Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Vietnam and other countries.
Sustainability is a growing area of interest for both governments and data center operators in APAC. Governments in the region are actively promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources. For example, Taiwan has set ambitious targets, aiming to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, primarily through wind and solar PV initiatives. Taiwan’s renewable energy capacity is expected to exceed 26 GW within the next five years.
Data center operators are also actively participating in sustainability efforts, whether through the use of renewable energy sources, establishing power purchase agreements (PPAs), or committing to achieving carbon-free operations. An illustrative example is NTT Global Data Center, which entered into a 70 MW solar power PPA with Clean Energy Connect in June 2022. This energy company has ambitious plans to develop solar power plants at 700 locations in the country by 2023.
market trends
increase in digitalization
Digitization is a major agenda of governments of all countries like Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand and others. Many governments are planning digital strategies to strengthen the digital development of their countries. For example, the Australian Government launched its Digital Economy Strategy 2022 update to develop Australia’s digital economy by 2030.
Increase in M&A and JV
The significant growth potential and revenue-generating opportunities in the APAC data center construction market drive operators to continuously invest in M&A and engage in JVs for data center projects. Many global organizations enter the industry through joint ventures. For example, Stack Infrastructure entered the South Korean industry through a joint venture with ESR Cayman to develop data centers.
segmentation insight
The growth of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of investment numbers. Many new entrants entered the APAC data center colocation market to develop colocation facilities. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud areas. In 2022, some countries like Indonesia, Australia, and Myanmar also saw investment in enterprise data centers.
The electrical infrastructure in the APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new age generator sets which run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas etc.
There is a market demand for air and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Operators, especially in Southeast Asia, are more inclined to adopt water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. There are opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the increase in adoption of racks from 42U to 52U height in the APAC data center colocation market. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.
Main questions answered
- How big is the APAC data center colocation market?
- What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?
- How many MW of power capacity is the APAC data center colocation market expected to reach by 2028?
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|371
|forecast period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$12.01 billion
|Estimated market value by 2028 (USD).
|$19.08 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|8.0%
|Area covered
|Asia Pacific
Premium Insights
- Key Market Highlights
- Major Market Trends
- increase in digitalization
- Increase in M&A and JV
- segmentation analysis
- geographical analysis
- vendor analysis
Market Opportunities and Trends
- Government policy support for data center development
- AI at the center of data center evolution
- 5G edge helps data centers grow
- 6G to take edge computing to the next level
- Regional campaign to move towards renewable energy
market development promoter
- Adoption of cloud-based services to drive data center market
- M&A and JV way to grow
- Increase in submarine connectivity
- Internet connectivity and growth in digital economy
market restrictions
- Location constraints on data center development
- Increase in power and network cuts
- Security Challenges in Data Center
vendor analysis
data center investors
- AirTrunk Operation
- digital realty
- equinox
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Center
- NTT Global Data Center
- next
- ST Telemedia Global Data Center
Other major data center investors
- bridge data center
- Big Data Exchange (BDX)
- CDC Data Center
- chayora
- chindata group
- Colt Data Center Services
- CtrlS Datacenter
- digital age dc
- iron Mountain
- lg uplus
- Nxtra by Airtel
- OneAsia Network
- open dc
- pi datacenter
- Princeton Digital Group
- Regal Orion
- spacedc
- Sunevision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- Tenglong Holding Group
- viettel idc
- VNET
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
new entrants
- AdaniConneX
- data center first
- edge center
- EdgeConX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Vikas Data Center
- hickory
- MetaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Pure Data Center Group
- convenient data center
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- yondr
Partition by colocation service
- retail colocation
- bulk colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- electrical infrastructure
- mechanical infrastructure
- general construction
Division by electrical infrastructure
- ups system
- generator
- transfer switches and switchgear
- power distribution units
- other electrical infrastructure
Division by mechanical infrastructure
- cooling system
- rack
- other mechanical infrastructure
Division by cooling system
- CRAC and CRAH units
- chiller units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- economizer and evaporative cooler
- Other cooling units
Division by cooling technology
- Air-Based Cooling Technology
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technology
division by general construction
- core and rock development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Design
- fire detection and suppression
- physical security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Division by Tier Standard
- Tier I and II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
