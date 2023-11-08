Dublin, November 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow from $12.01 billion in 2022 to a value of $19.08 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.02% over 2022-2028.

The APAC data center colocation market is one of the fastest growing markets globally. This growth is mainly attributed to various key factors, including strong government support for data center expansion, proliferation of industrial zones, rapid growth of submarine cable networks, substantial investments from cloud service providers, global expansion in this sector. The entry of colocation giants is included. Strategic Joint Ventures (JVs), and many more.

China is leading the way in driving data center development within the region. Meanwhile, countries like India, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong also feature prominently as major hubs of data center growth in the APAC region.

Emerging markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are experiencing a surge in demand due to the wave of digitization and growing need for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, the Philippines, New Zealand and Vietnam are attracting new investments from data center operators, establishing themselves as preferred destinations for data center setup in the near future.

The rollout of 5G services and increasing demand for connectivity in new regions and Tier I and II cities is attracting substantial investment from edge data center operators. For example, companies such as Leading-Edge Data Center and Edge Center are actively investing in the establishment of multiple edge data centers in Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Vietnam and other countries.

Sustainability is a growing area of ​​interest for both governments and data center operators in APAC. Governments in the region are actively promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources. For example, Taiwan has set ambitious targets, aiming to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, primarily through wind and solar PV initiatives. Taiwan’s renewable energy capacity is expected to exceed 26 GW within the next five years.

Data center operators are also actively participating in sustainability efforts, whether through the use of renewable energy sources, establishing power purchase agreements (PPAs), or committing to achieving carbon-free operations. An illustrative example is NTT Global Data Center, which entered into a 70 MW solar power PPA with Clean Energy Connect in June 2022. This energy company has ambitious plans to develop solar power plants at 700 locations in the country by 2023.

market trends

increase in digitalization

Digitization is a major agenda of governments of all countries like Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand and others. Many governments are planning digital strategies to strengthen the digital development of their countries. For example, the Australian Government launched its Digital Economy Strategy 2022 update to develop Australia’s digital economy by 2030.

Increase in M&A and JV

The significant growth potential and revenue-generating opportunities in the APAC data center construction market drive operators to continuously invest in M&A and engage in JVs for data center projects. Many global organizations enter the industry through joint ventures. For example, Stack Infrastructure entered the South Korean industry through a joint venture with ESR Cayman to develop data centers.

segmentation insight

The growth of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of investment numbers. Many new entrants entered the APAC data center colocation market to develop colocation facilities. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud areas. In 2022, some countries like Indonesia, Australia, and Myanmar also saw investment in enterprise data centers.

The electrical infrastructure in the APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new age generator sets which run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas etc.

There is a market demand for air and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Operators, especially in Southeast Asia, are more inclined to adopt water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. There are opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the increase in adoption of racks from 42U to 52U height in the APAC data center colocation market. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.

Main questions answered



How big is the APAC data center colocation market?

What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?

How many MW of power capacity is the APAC data center colocation market expected to reach by 2028?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 371 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $12.01 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $19.08 billion compound annual growth rate 8.0% Area covered Asia Pacific

Premium Insights

Key Market Highlights

Major Market Trends

increase in digitalization

Increase in M&A and JV

segmentation analysis

geographical analysis

vendor analysis

Market Opportunities and Trends

Government policy support for data center development

AI at the center of data center evolution

5G edge helps data centers grow

6G to take edge computing to the next level

Regional campaign to move towards renewable energy

market development promoter

Adoption of cloud-based services to drive data center market

M&A and JV way to grow

Increase in submarine connectivity

Internet connectivity and growth in digital economy

market restrictions

Location constraints on data center development

Increase in power and network cuts

Security Challenges in Data Center

vendor analysis

data center investors

AirTrunk Operation

digital realty

equinox

GDS Services

Keppel Data Center

NTT Global Data Center

next

ST Telemedia Global Data Center

Other major data center investors

bridge data center

Big Data Exchange (BDX)

CDC Data Center

chayora

chindata group

Colt Data Center Services

CtrlS Datacenter

digital age dc

iron Mountain

lg uplus

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

open dc

pi datacenter

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

spacedc

Sunevision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holding Group

viettel idc

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

new entrants

AdaniConneX

data center first

edge center

EdgeConX (EQT Infrastructure)

Vikas Data Center

hickory

MetaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Center Group

convenient data center

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

yondr

Partition by colocation service

retail colocation

bulk colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

electrical infrastructure

mechanical infrastructure

general construction

Division by electrical infrastructure

ups system

generator

transfer switches and switchgear

power distribution units

other electrical infrastructure

Division by mechanical infrastructure

cooling system

rack

other mechanical infrastructure

Division by cooling system

CRAC and CRAH units

chiller units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

economizer and evaporative cooler

Other cooling units

Division by cooling technology

Air-Based Cooling Technology

Liquid-Based Cooling Technology

division by general construction

core and rock development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Design

fire detection and suppression

physical security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Division by Tier Standard

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Asia-Pacific data center colocation market

Source: www.globenewswire.com