Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asia-Pacific 6G Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2029-2035” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The Asia-Pacific 6G market (except China) is estimated to be worth $0.30 billion in 2028, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 106.42% and reach $275.91 billion by 2035.

There is a comprehensive competitive analysis of the key players in the APAC 6G market, highlighting their company profiles, recent developments and key market strategies. These players adopt various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, promotions and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

The primary driver behind the expansion of the APAC 6G market is the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity, driven by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This demand growth is a response to the increasing requirements of data-intensive applications and the emergence of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Asia-Pacific and Japan serve as attractive markets for investment and growth, playing a key role in shaping the telecommunications industry. This growth potential is supported by an adequate industrial base, effective government policies and government financial support for research and development in countries such as Japan, India, South Korea and Australia.

However, the Asia-Pacific region faces challenges in research and development due to a shortage of skilled labor and inadequate investment. Telecommunications equipment and technology distribution is uneven across the region, with most countries lacking proper infrastructure and awareness of next generation networks.

The APAC 6G market is driven by leading companies that have established themselves as industry leaders. These companies boast financial stability, a proven track record in providing innovative telecommunications solutions and services, and a diverse product portfolio encompassing infrastructure, devices, applications and services.

They have cutting-edge technologies and extensive research and development capabilities, keeping them at the forefront of technological advancements.

Analyst’s Perspective on the Asia-Pacific 6G Market

Due to the increasing demand for industry automation and adoption of smart technologies across various industries along with the ongoing development and adoption of M2M communication and computing devices, the 6G market has the potential to grow manifold in the coming years.

In addition, large investments will be required to develop new technology and undertake extensive research and development efforts to meet the performance requirements of next generation networks. Increasing initiatives and support from governments around the world are expected to further boost the growth of the 6G market.

However, some technical challenges, such as the lack of global security guidelines and standards for 5G and 6G and increasing risks of data security and privacy threats, may restrain the growth of the 6G market. 6G technology is projected to be introduced in some parts of developed countries by 2028, while the technology is projected to see significant growth across the region from 2030 onwards.

Driver: Growing demand for ultra-high-speed and reliable connectivity

The world is becoming increasingly interconnected and dependent on digital technologies, resulting in an increased need for faster and more reliable networks that can support a wider range of applications.

From streaming high-definition content to enabling real-time communications and powering emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities, the demand for ultra-high-speed and reliable connectivity is expected to experience rapid growth.

6G technology is designed to meet this demand by providing unprecedented speeds, minimal latency, and seamless connectivity, thus revolutionizing various industries and enhancing the overall digital experience for both individuals and businesses.

Restraint: Complex Infrastructure Requirements and Investment Challenges

Establishing infrastructure for 6G requires significant investment in equipment, spectrum allocation and network deployment.

The deployment of 6G networks also requires extensive planning, coordination and collaboration between various stakeholders, including network operators, governments and technology providers. Furthermore, implementing the network may pose regulatory challenges and require the development of new standards and protocols.

Opportunities: Unlocking innovation and new business models

The ultra-high-speed, low latency and pervasive connectivity capabilities of 6G networks present opportunities for transformative applications and services.

Industries such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and entertainment can harness the potential of 6G to increase efficiency, enhance productivity, and deliver immersive experiences. Additionally, the introduction of 6G technology could pave the way for the emergence of new business models, facilitating innovative revenue streams and economic growth.

Challenge: Ensuring data security and privacy in a connected world

With the proliferation of connected devices and the rise of data-driven applications, there is an urgent need for stronger security measures to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access.

The challenge lies in the development of advanced encryption protocols, implementation of secure authentication mechanisms, and establishment of stringent data security regulations.

Additionally, as 6G networks are capable of collecting large amounts of data, there is a need for effective data governance frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability and user consent in the management of confidential information.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 160 forecast period 2029 – 2035 Estimated market cap in 2029 (USD). $3.57 billion Estimated market value by 2035 (USD). $275.91 billion compound annual growth rate 106.4% Area covered Asia Pacific

Main topics covered:

1 market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Present and Future

1.1.1.1 Adoption of home automation solutions is increasing

1.1.1.2 Collaboration and partnership for development of 6G technologies

1.1.1.3 Growing initiatives and support from governments around the world

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortium and Association

1.1.4 Stakeholder analysis

1.1.4.1 Telecommunications operators and network equipment

1.1.4.1.1 Changes in value proposition of telecom operators and adoption of new strategies

1.1.4.2 Application-oriented companies

1.1.4.2.1 Growth in demand for Internet applications is influencing growth in Internet and mobile subscriptions

1.1.4.2.2 Smart cities and smart mobility applications to boost demand for high-speed connectivity

1.1.4.2.3 Others

1.1.5 Technologies supporting 6G.

1.1.5.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.1.5.2 Terahertz communication

1.1.5.3 Optical wireless communication

1.1.5.4 Free Space Optical Backhaul

1.1.5.5 Blockchain

1.1.5.6 Aerial vehicles

1.1.5.7 Cell-free communication

1.1.5.8 Big Data Analytics

1.1.6 Transition from 5G to 6G

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 High emphasis on low latency networks for specific applications

1.2.1.2 Growing trend of internet services and edge computing devices

1.2.1.3 Development of smart technologies

1.2.1.4 Increased emphasis on satellite communications

1.2.1.5 Development of new low loss materials for advanced networks

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Slow transition from older communication generation

1.2.2.2 Huge investment requirements

1.2.2.3 Data security and privacy threats

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Use of holography in communication

1.2.3.2 6G in the development of IoT, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence

1.2.3.3 UN SDGs and mobile communications

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Development

1.2.4.2 Market development

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.3 Start-up Landscape

1.3.1 Major start-ups in the ecosystem

1.4 Patent analysis

1.4.1 Patent analysis (by status)

1.4.2 Patent analysis (by patent office)

1.4.3 Patent analysis (by organization)

1.5 Case Study

2 areas

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Characteristics

2.1.1.2 Major manufacturers/suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China 6G market (by end-use application), price data

2.1.2.1.1 China 6G market (by consumer application), price data

2.1.2.1.2 China 6G market (by industrial and enterprise application), price data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China 6G market (by product type), price data

2.1.3.1.1 China 6G market (by device), price data

2.1.3.1.2 China 6G market (by communications infrastructure), price data

2.1.3.1.2.1 China 6G market (by wireless infrastructure), price data

2.1.3.2 China 6G market (by content), price data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.5.2 South Korea

2.2.5.3 India

2.2.5.4 Australia

2.2.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets – Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile

3.1 Competitive benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.2 Product matrix for major companies

3.3 Market Share Analysis of Major Companies

3.4 Company Profile

3.4.1 Reliance Industries Limited.

3.4.1.1 Company Overview

3.4.1.1.1 Role of Reliance Industries Limited. In 6G market

3.4.1.1.2 Product portfolio

3.4.1.2 Business Strategies

3.4.1.2.1 Market Development

3.4.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.4.1.3.1 Partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures

3.4.1.4 Research and Development Analysis

3.4.1.5 Analyst Approach

3.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3.4.3 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

3.4.4 MediaTek Inc.

3.4.5 SK Telecom Company Limited

3.4.6 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

3.4.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

3.4.8 ZTE Corporation

3.4.9 Rezonac Holdings Corporation

3.4.10 Daikin Industries, Limited

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Source: www.globenewswire.com