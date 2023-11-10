Asia markets soften after Powell’s comments – NBC Chicago

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened weak on Friday, reversing modest gains in the previous session amid overnight losses in US markets.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index ended an eight-day winning streak as Treasury yields rose and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled more work may be needed to curb inflation.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.76% after gaining about 1.5% in the previous session. Topix fell 0.49% at the open.

South Korea’s Kospi opened 0.83% lower, extending losses after Thursday’s gains, while the Kosdaq opened 1.13% lower.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.49% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,546, indicating a slightly stronger start than the HSI’s close of 17,511.29.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed with losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.81%, ending an eight-day winning streak, as a sharp jump in yields unsettled investors.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.94% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.65%.

— CNBC’s Samantha Subin and Alex Haring contributed to this report.

Oil stabilized slightly above this week’s selloff

Oil closed slightly higher on Thursday, but still remains at a three-month low after a sell-off this week on concerns about softening demand.

The Brent crude contract for January rose 47 cents, or .59%, to $80.01 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December rose 41 cents, or .54%, to $75.74 a barrel.

A decline in Chinese exports and forecasts that the US will consume less crude this year led to a selloff in oil markets this week, while fears of a wider Middle East war have eased.

–Spencer Kimball

Powell says Fed not confident of taking enough action to reduce inflation

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech on Thursday that the central bank thinks more may be needed to reduce inflation.

“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to keep inflation below 2 percent over time; we do not believe we have achieved that stance,” he said in his prepared speech. Have done.”

The stock fell to the day’s low following Powell’s comments.

– Jeff Cox, Fred Imbert

10-year Treasury yields rise after weak demand from bond auction

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 11 basis points to 4.622% after weak demand at the 30-year bond auction. The 2-year Treasury yield rose nearly 4 basis points to 4.98%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

– Sara Min

Fed’s Bowman expects more hikes; Barkin advises patience

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday she still expects interest rate hikes but backed her decision to raise rates earlier this month.

“There is an unusually high level of uncertainty with respect to the economy and my own economic outlook, particularly the recent surprises in the data, the data revisions and the ongoing geo-political crisis,” Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in Florida. “Given the political risks.” “Currently, the federal funds rate appears restrictive, and financing conditions have tightened since September,” he said.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he expected “some kind of recession” in the economy going forward but that inflation was still too high. After 11 rate hikes totaling 5.25 percentage points, Fed officials are in a place where they can see how policy affects the economy and make decisions from there, he said.

“What we need more for is a recession that balances inflation, which is why I supported our decision to keep rates on hold at our last meeting. With restrictions on rates and a tightening of financial conditions, We have time to reconcile competing narratives on demand and test different views on the trajectory of inflation,” Barkin said.

As Governor, Bowman is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. Barkin will not vote this year but will vote in 2024.

-Jeff Cox

