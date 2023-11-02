This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asian markets were in strong gains as investors took comfort from the US Federal Reserve’s decision to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged while it parsed South Korea’s inflation data.

The Fed again kept rates steady on Wednesday amid signs of economic growth, while labor market conditions and inflation remain above the central bank’s target. The decision also included an upgrade of the Fed’s general assessment of the economy.

Data from South Korea showed consumer prices rose for the third consecutive month in October, with the CPI rising 3.8% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting growth of 3.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,157, indicating a higher open, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,101.78.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract trading at 31,985 in Chicago and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,910, indicating a rise of nearly 300 points over the index’s last close of 31,601.65.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.09%.

US markets bounced back from the dismal state of the past three months on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time – giving investors a feeling the central bank will remain on hold for the rest of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67%. The S&P 500 rose 1.05% and briefly surpassed its 200-day moving average. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.64%.

— CNBC’s Sara Min and Piya Singh contributed to this report

Inflation rate in South Korea is reported to be faster than expected for the third consecutive month

South Korea’s inflation rate accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with the consumer price index rising 3.8% year-on-year.

That was more than the 3.6% expected by economists surveyed by Reuters, and also better than the 3.7% increase in September.

This reading is the third consecutive month that the inflation rate in the country has increased after reaching a 25-month low of 2.3% in July.

– Lim Hui Ji

Fed kept rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25%-5.5%. The central bank also upgraded its outlook on the economy.

In a statement, the Fed said, “Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter.” In previous comments, the central bank had said the economy was growing at a “solid pace”. The Fed also said Wednesday that job growth “decelerated from the beginning of the year but remains strong.”

– Fred Imbert

Gina Bolvin says ‘tighter’ financial conditions could prevent risky assets from growing

According to Gina Bolvin, the Federal Reserve’s assessment of the economy could weigh on more volatile assets in the near term.

“The Fed acknowledged that a ‘tightening of financial conditions’ could keep risk assets from rising in the short term,” said Bolvin, chairman of Boston-based Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “So far, no change in the fed funds rate has resulted in no changes to the fixed income and equity markets. The Fed is likely done.”

After the Fed kept interest rates at current levels, Chairman Jerome Powell said overcoming inflation would require a slowdown in growth and the labor market. “Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation,” the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on Wednesday said.

Stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, of course, as the information technology and communications sectors led the market, up 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

– Piya Singh

The likelihood of a December Fed rate hike has diminished, based on futures tracked by CME FedWatch.

The likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by a quarter point at its next meeting on Dec. 13 diminished on Wednesday after the central bank’s November meeting.

The implied probability of a hike in December fell to 17.1%, down from 28.8% on Tuesday and 29.3% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool, which is based on 30-day Fed funds futures prices.

Fed funds are currently at 5.25%-5.50%, where they were set by the Fed in July.

– Scott Schnipper

Source: www.nbcdfw.com