Asia markets set for mixed start ahead of Bank of Japan policy decision, RBA minutes – NBC4 Washington

Asia-Pacific markets were off to a mixed start as investors prepared for the Bank of Japan’s final rate decision for 2023 as well as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s December meeting.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the BOJ is expected to stick to its negative interest rate policy. Investors will keep an eye on the BOJ’s stance on its yield curve control policy.

The RBA’s minutes will detail its reasoning for keeping rates on hold at its December meeting, where it kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.35%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.39%, resuming its climb after the index snapped a six-day winning streak on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while the Topix was down 0.24%.

South Korea’s Kospi was also 0.28% lower, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell marginally after hitting its highest level since Sept. 22 on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 16,541, indicating a weaker start than the HSI’s close of 16,629.23.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45% and 0.61% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

The S&P 500 is now 1.2% off its all-time high of 4,796.56, reached in January 2022.

— CNBC’s Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Yen strengthens for third consecutive day ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

The Japanese yen has become significantly weaker against the dollar in 2022.

The Japanese Yen strengthened against the Dollar and is trading within the 142 range. This continues for the third consecutive day.

Investors are preparing for the Bank of Japan’s final rate decision of the year, where the central bank is expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The BOJ’s stance on its yield curve control policy will also be closely watched.

“There is no immediate need for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to change its accommodative stance, but our base scenario is that it will end the current negative interest rate policy with annual wage talks in April 2024,” Adish said. ” Kumar, international economist at T. Rowe Price, wrote in a client note.

“The second important decision facing the Bank of Japan is when and how to remove its yield curve control (YCC) policy. Although this may happen as early as December this year, the YCC policy is already gradually being phased out. The parameters of the 10-year yield limit are being relaxed to the extent of becoming irrelevant, Kumar said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was headed for a flat start, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,810 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,740, while the index’s final close was 32,758.98.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Oil prices rise due to disruption in shipping in the Red Sea

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as attacks on ships in the Red Sea disrupted shipping.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $1.04, or 1.46%, to settle at $72.47 a barrel. The Brent contract for February settled at $77.95 a barrel, up $1.40 or 1.83%.

BP announced Monday it was halting shipping through the Suez Canal in response to attacks by militants in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea.

– Spencer Kimball

Fed’s Goolsbee says he was ‘confused’ by market reaction

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the market may have misinterpreted last week’s central bank update, when the Dow hit a record high.

“It’s not what you say, or what the chair says. It’s what they heard, and what they wanted to hear,” Goolsby said. “I was a little confused – was the market just making allegations, that’s what we wanted them to say?”

The Fed Chairman also pushed back against the idea that the Fed is actively planning to cut rates.

“We don’t debate specific policies based on speculation about the future. We vote at that meeting,” he said.

– Jesse Pound

Real estate, utilities underperform S&P 500

Real estate and utilities performed poorly on Monday. Only two sectors were trading in negative territory. Real estate declined 0.8%, while utilities declined 0.6%.

Kimco Realty and Boston Properties were each down more than 1%. Prologis was down 1.2%.

Exelon shares fell 3%, while PG&E shares fell more than 2%. Pinnacle West Capital fell 1.5%.

– Sara Min

Bernstein says tech stocks could face huge pressure in 2024

Tech stocks could face a big wave of pressure in 2024, according to Tony Sacconaghi, senior research analyst at Bernstein.

“We are struggling to recommend an overweight in tech for 2024,” the analyst wrote in a Monday note. “Tech has outperformed by 2500+ bps twice in the last 20 years (2009 and 2020) and both times next year’s performance was in line with the broader market.”

Sacconaghi said that while the company finds it difficult to maintain overweight on tech stocks, Bernstein is holding off on moving to an underweight rating due to strong momentum, falling interest rates as well as the sector’s overall outperformance, which it says is “statistical.” Makes it “really difficult”. and economically punitive) to actively ‘bet’ against the technology.”

– Brian Evans

