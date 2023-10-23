Asia markets set for decline ahead of regional inflation readings and South Korea growth data – NBC10 Philadelphia

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are likely to fall on inflation readings across the region and a week ahead of South Korea’s third-quarter gross domestic product data.

Singapore and Australia will release inflation data for September on Monday and Wednesday respectively, while Japan will release Tokyo inflation data on Friday. Tokyo inflation is considered a leading indicator of nationwide statistics.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.93% in morning trading Monday, extending last week’s losses and accelerating losses to a third straight session.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also off to a weak start, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,080 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,000, while the index’s last close was at 31,259.36.

Hong Kong markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

In the US on Friday, all three major indexes retreated as a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield stoked broader concerns about the state of the economy.

Most notably, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury on Thursday surpassed 5% for the first time in 16 years.

The S&P 500 fell 1.26%, its first decline in three weeks, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.86%.

Fed’s mester says interest rates near their peak

Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said Friday that she expects interest rates will not be raised much from here, if at all.

“Regardless of the decision taken at our next meeting, if the economy develops as anticipated, in my view, we are likely near or at the holding point on the funds rate as we gather more information on economic and financial developments and impacts.” Let’s assess the tightening of financial conditions that has already occurred,” Meister said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York.

The central bank official said he agreed with the Federal Open Market Committee’s estimate in September that another rate hike could come before the end of 2023, but added that it was difficult to prevent such a move now.

Mester is not a voting member of the FOMC this year but will vote in 2024.

Gold at 3 month high, second consecutive weekly gain

Gold hit a three-month peak on Friday, putting it on course for a second consecutive weekly rise as fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

Gold is up 2.5% so far this week after gaining 5.22% last week. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,979.3 an ounce, reaching its highest level since July 20. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,991.4.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 1.9% so far this week, on track for its first positive week in three years. B2Gold, Barrick Gold and New Gold are all up about 5% or more this week.

S&P 500 drops below 200-day moving average

The S&P 500 slipped below its 200-day moving average of 4,233.25 for the first time since March 24. The index has not closed below the 200-day moving average since March 17.

The index was trading near the 200-day high earlier this month but appeared to be bouncing off this level. Such a move can sometimes be a positive sign for the market, but technical analysts were skeptical that the rally would continue to hold strength.

Outflows were seen from high-grade bond funds,

US high-grade bond funds recorded $2.41 billion in outflows in the past week ended Oct. 18, according to Bank of America. This marks a sharp reversal from the previous week, which recorded inflows of $2.08 billion. Credit strategist Yuri Seliger attributed the negative flows mainly to withdrawals from short-term high-grade bond funds.

Outflows also accelerated in high-yield bonds and global emerging market bonds, with both categories recording negative inflows of $1.84 billion and $2.16 billion, respectively. Money markets reported outflows of $101.12 billion this week, sharply down from outflows of $8.33 billion a week earlier.

Meanwhile, equity inflows remained almost stable over the same period. Stocks recorded outflows of $1.43 billion.

