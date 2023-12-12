Asia markets rise ahead of US consumer prices update – WAVY.com

Asian markets were higher on Tuesday after a positive fall on Wall Street. Investors are anxiously awaiting a key US inflation report later in the day, which will likely set the stage for the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year on Wednesday.

US futures and oil prices were also higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% to 32,843.70. Data released on Tuesday showed wholesale prices in Japan rose 0.3% in November from a year earlier, the slowest rate of increase in nearly three years. This suggested a softening of inflation pressures as the central bank considers whether to ease its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3% to 16,398.00 and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to 2,998.81.

Chinese leaders are reportedly holding an annual economic conference that is expected to end on Tuesday with a promise to promote stable growth.

In Seoul, the Kospi was up 0.4% at 2,535.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,235.30.

India’s Sensex fell less than 0.1%, and the SET in Bangkok fell 0.5%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,622.44, finishing at its highest in 20 months. The Dow rose 0.4% to 36,404.93 and the Nasdaq gained 0.2% to 14,432.49.

The subdued gains followed a six-week winning streak by the major stock indexes. The S&P 500 is up 20.4% this year and the Nasdaq is up 37.9%.

Cigna was the biggest gainer among S&P 500 stocks, rising 16.7% after the health insurer announced a $10 billion stock buyback, and the Wall Street Journal reported the company is no longer pursuing a merger with Humana. Is.

Macy’s jumped 19.4% after reports that an investor group is making a bid to take the iconic retailer private for $5.8 billion.

The government will release its November report on consumer inflation on Tuesday. Analysts expect the report to show that inflation slowed to 3.1% from 3.2% in October. On Wednesday, the government will release its November report on inflation at the wholesale level, which is also expected to show that the inflation rate is slowing.

Wall Street is betting heavily that the Fed will keep its benchmark interest rate between 5.25% and 5.50% in early 2024 and could start cutting rates by the middle of that year. Analysts are also becoming more comfortable with the possibility that the central bank could make a “soft landing,” meaning a reduction in inflation under higher interest rates without causing a recession in the economy.

“With inflation falling faster than expected, it now appears likely that the Fed will refrain from additional rate hikes,” Brian Rose, a senior U.S. economist at UBS, said in a note to investors. “At the same time, inflation is still very high and the labor market is still so tight that the Fed cannot consider cutting rates any time soon.”

Strong consumer spending and a solid jobs market have provided a cushion to the broader economy, where growth has slowed but so far has avoided stalling. The government jobs report on Friday showed US employers added more jobs last month than economists expected. Workers’ wages also increased more than expected and the unemployment rate unexpectedly improved.

Several large companies will report earnings this week and are among the few to release their results. Software company Adobe will report Wednesday and Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants will release its earnings Friday.

Treasury yields were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained steady at 4.22%.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 58 cents to $71.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 0.1% on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 55 cents to $76.58 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 145.28 JPY from 146.16 yen. The euro rose to $1.0780 from $1.0763.

Source: www.wavy.com