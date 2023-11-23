Asia markets mixed even as Wall Street heads into Thanksgiving with a rally – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed after heading into the Thanksgiving holiday with a broad-based rally on Wall Street.

More than half of the stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange rose on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw more participation, with 62.9% of shares in the index rising. Small- and mid-caps fared better on Wednesday, rising 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

In Asia-Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5%, extending losses from a day earlier.

The country saw a sharp pace in business activity contraction in November, according to Judo Bank’s flash estimates. Australia’s composite purchasing managers’ index fell to 46.4 from 47.6 in October.

South Korea’s Kospi reversed earlier gains and fell 0.13%, but the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.45%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.34%, but mainland China’s CSI 300 index was up marginally.

Japan’s markets are closed for public holidays.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes recovered from Tuesday’s losses, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also falling to its lowest level in two months.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell briefly to 4.369% Wednesday morning, the lowest level since Sept. 22. It later improved and was last seen with little change at 4.41%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Alibaba shares little changed after Jack Ma halts plans to cut Alibaba stake

Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba were little changed in Hong Kong after news that founder Jack Ma has halted plans to reduce his stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant after the share price fell.

The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 0.26% from their last closing price of 76.85 Hong Kong dollars ($9.86) on Wednesday.

According to an internal memo seen by CNBC, Alibaba’s Chief People Officer Zhen Jiang told employees that Ma has not sold a single share, and Alibaba’s stock is currently trading below the company’s true value, Jiang said. Citing this as a reason, he said that Ma had not done so. Cut his share.

Alibaba’s regulatory filing on November 16 revealed that Ma wanted to sell 10 million shares at a value of about $870 million.

– Lim Hui Ji, Arjun Kharpal

Australia’s business activity declined at its fastest pace in two years

Australia’s business activity shrank at the fastest pace in 27 months, according to Judo Bank’s flash estimates.

The country’s overall purchasing managers’ index came in at 46.4, showing a sharper contraction than the 47.6 seen in October. The manufacturing PMI hit a 42-month low of 47.7, while the services PMI hit a 26-month low of 46.3.

The bank’s report said the decline was mainly due to a “sharp decline in new business in both the manufacturing and services sectors”.

“This was amid widespread reports of softening economic conditions and higher interest rates negatively impacting the budget,” it said.

– Lim Hui Ji

– Amala Balakrishner

Investor says to keep an eye on earnings as economy begins to slow

Stocks are higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will complete its tightening campaign. However, one market observer warned investors to keep an eye on earnings as the economy is beginning to show signs of a slowdown.

“At some point, of course, recessions become victims of their own success,” Jack Ablin, head of investments at Cresset Capital, said on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Wednesday. The investor pointed to same-store sales growth that matched inflation over the past 12 months.

“What it really means is that there has been no volume growth and the revenue growth that many retailers and other companies have enjoyed over the last 12 months was simply pricing power,” Ablin said. “Well, if prices slide now, and we see that decline, that could start to impact earnings and profit margins.”

The investment chief advised investors to stick to high-quality growth companies with healthy and growing dividends. He favors names like medical device maker Medtronic, water company Ecolab and pharmaceutical stock AbbVie.

– Sara Min

– Weizen Tan

Energy stocks fall

Energy stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

The sector slipped 0.4%, making it the worst performer among the 11 included in the broader index. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up about 0.3%.

EOG Resources and Baker Hughes led the sector, falling more than 1%. Occidental Petroleum and Halliburton were the next worst performers, both losing about 0.9%.

Nearly two out of every three stocks in the energy sector traded lower. On the other hand, Valero Energy was the best performer in the sector, gaining 1.7% in the session.

– Alex Haring

US crude oil falls after OPEC meeting delay

US crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a key meeting on production cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 67 cents, or .86%, to settle at $77.10 a barrel, while the Brent contract for January fell 49 cents, or .59%, to settle at $81.96 a barrel.

OPEC postponed the meeting of energy ministers till next Thursday. The organization did not give a reason, but representatives told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia and its allies are having trouble convincing Angola and Nigeria to accept lower production targets.

–Spencer Kimball

Initial unemployment claims fall lower than expected

Initial jobless claims for the week ending November 18 came in at 209,000, down 24,000 from the previous week. That print is also 20,000 less than the Dow Jones Consensus Estimate.

The data serves as another sign that the US economy remains resilient despite high interest rates.

– Fred Imbert

