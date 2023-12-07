December 7, 2023
Asia markets fell as investors weighed trade data from China and Australia; the oil turned a little


Aerial view of a container ship leaving the dock in Chengdu, in eastern China’s Shandong province.

Future Publications Future Publications getty images

Asia-Pacific markets fell, hitting Wall Street as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.

China’s November trade data surprised expectations, with exports rising 0.5% and imports falling 0.6% year on year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.1% year-on-year decline in exports and a 3.3% rise in imports.

The trade surplus of the world’s second-largest economy also widened to $68.39 billion, beating forecasts of $58 billion.

Separately, oil prices recovered slightly after hitting their lowest level since June, with the West Texas Intermediate contract for January rising 0.66% to trade at $69.82 a barrel.

The Brent contract for February also rose 0.7% to trade at $74.88 a barrel.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.07% lower at 7,173.3 after the country’s trade surplus widened to AU$7.13 billion in October, but missed a Reuters poll estimate of AU$7.5 billion.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.76% to 32,858.31, after leading gains in Asia on Wednesday, while the Topix slipped 1.14% to 2,359.91.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.13% to 2,492.07, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.77% to 813.2.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.66%, trimming losses in the final hour, while mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.24% to a four-year low of 3,391.28.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes retreated on Wednesday as investors assessed data suggesting a decline in inflation while awaiting the jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.39% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58%.

It was the third declining day for the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 — the first since October for both indexes.

— CNBC’s Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Haring contributed to this report.

