Asia Market, Caixin PMI, India PMI, Hong Kong PMI

57 minutes ago

Retail sales growth in Australia in the third quarter, surprising expectations

Australia’s retail sales rose for the first time since the third quarter of 2022, recording a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter jump of 0.2% in the three months ending in September.

That beat the 0.2% decline expected by economists polled by Reuters, and reversed the 0.5% decline seen in the second quarter.

The country’s Bureau of Statistics also revealed that on a seasonally adjusted year-on-year basis, retail sales declined by 1.7%.

– Lim Hui Ji

38 minutes ago

Hong Kong’s business activity fell to a one-year low in October

Hong Kong’s private sector activity declined further in October as new business continued to decline, including in mainland China, according to a survey by S&P Global.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Hong Kong Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.9 in October from 49.6 in September. This was its lowest reading since November 2022 and the fourth consecutive month of contraction.

PMI readings below 50 are seen as contraction.

Hiring activity in Hong Kong also declined, while input cost inflation climbed above selling prices, S&P Global said.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

an hour ago

an hour ago

14 hours ago

Market sees little chance of rate hike in December

The market found much at this week’s Federal Reserve meeting to indicate that there is little chance of any additional interest rate hikes.

The outlook for a December hike fell to 14.6% Thursday morning, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which uses Fed funds futures pricing to measure the prospects. A month earlier, in December, the probability of a transfer was 39%.

Futures pricing, which can be volatile and change rapidly, now suggests the first rate cut could come in May.

-Jeff Cox

13 hours ago

Treasury yields continued to slide, sending stock futures higher on Thursday

Yields on Treasuries continued to fall early Thursday, helping lift U.S. stock index futures as debate reignited whether “risk-on” trades would return.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes was 4.954% and the yield on 10-year notes fell to 4.691% after rising above 5% two weeks ago. The bids on Treasuries come as the chances of another quarter point increase in the Federal Reserve rate at the Dec. 13 policy meeting are slim — a 1 in 7 chance (14.6%), according to the CME FedWatch tool using interest rate futures. ) has become less than. Prices.

S&P 500 index futures recently rose 31 points to 4,237, up about 0.7%, while Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 161, or 1.1%, to 14,906.

As inflation weakens, “yields will probably ease further but settle at much higher levels than before the pandemic,” London-based Capital Economics wrote on Thursday.

– Scott Schnipper

11 hours ago

Vix falls to three-week low

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) – Wall Street’s favorite fear gauge – traded as low as 16.12 on Thursday, a level not seen in three weeks. It came as stocks rose for a second consecutive day on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates for the year.

Source: www.cnbc.com