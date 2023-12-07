Asia hedge funds avoid China turmoil by betting on Japan, AI

(Bloomberg) — Asia hedge funds are set to post an outperformance in 2023 after dazzling the China investment sector with winning bets tied to Japan’s rebound, economic trends and an AI-fueled technology rally.

About 58% of Asia-focused funds tracked by Preqin Ltd avoided losses in the first 10 months of the year, compared with only 32% in 2022. The 2023 winners include funds overseen by Estignes Capital Asia Pte, Keystone Investors Pte, Panview. Capital Limited and Trivest Advisors Limited

The stock market surge in November – MSCI Asia-Pacific indexes jumped the most since January – may have reduced or wiped out other funds’ losses, with the Eurekahedge Pte index up nearly 1% this month That’s before most funds have reported the numbers.

The fund was rewarded for its handling of the difficult situation in China, where short-lived euphoria over the exit from Covid restrictions gave way to persistent concerns about a housing market crisis, economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions. Those who cut China bets early in favor of Japan and global technology names benefited, even as an investor stampede to Japan capped bearish bets.

Some Asia hedge funds “are generating positive alpha over the course of the year,” said Adam Watson, partner and co-head of Asia Pacific at Partners Capital Investment Group, adding that it has been a mixed bag across different strategies and geographies. In Japan, he said, some managers benefited from taking bullish positions on companies with room to improve governance and valuations and following large investors into specific stocks.

According to Preqin data, about 68% of China-focused hedge funds lost money in the first 10 months of the year, while only 18% of peers specializing in Japan lost money.

Below are some of the outperformers and laggards. Representatives of the fund declined to comment on the story.

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Ryan Thal’s Panview Asian Equity Fund rose nearly 20% in the first 11 months, led by corporate governance reforms that increasingly placed bets on smaller, lesser-known Japanese companies, information about A person keeping said the matter. Bets against Asian duty-free shop operators also paid off for not meeting market expectations after China lifted pandemic controls. It also benefited from a short position against the US cosmetics maker, which is struggling to maintain sales in China.

Ethos Asia Event Driven Fund returned 5.6% through November, said a person with knowledge of its performance. Deals boosted returns, such as those involving Australia’s Origin Energy Ltd. and Japanese companies. The fund made money by betting that the market overestimated the risk that China would deny regulatory approval for U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc.’s merger with cloud company VMware Inc.

Ethos, an Asia events-driven shop founded by Matthew Moskey and Fred Schulte-Hillan, also benefited from short-term price differences between shares of Chinese companies traded domestically in Hong Kong and the US. More Chinese companies with US businesses have achieved listings in Hong Kong in recent years. The exodus of investors from Chinese equities led to more arbitrage opportunities as stock prices became more volatile and spreads between different classes of shares widened, the person said.

Sino Vision Greater China Market Neutral Fund, which has focused its AI bets on Taiwan, has surged 32% in the first 11 months, according to an update from its manager Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd. These include semiconductor and hardware suppliers for AI data servers. And data centers.

TriWest, Keystone

Trivest Advisors’ TAL China Focus Master Fund avoided the fate of its peers with a nearly 16% gain in the first 10 months, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the end of September, the company owned more than $830 million worth of shares of US technology giants Microsoft Corp, Meta Platform Inc, Nvidia Corp and Alphabet Inc. It also held approximately $193 million in US shares of PDD Holdings. Inc., a rising star among Chinese e-commerce companies, and Luckin Coffee Inc., the Chinese coffee chain that has pivoted following fraud allegations. This year both have increased by 74% and 37% respectively.

Keystone Investors returned about 24% in the first 11 months, a person with knowledge of the matter said. It took in some of the same names, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta and PDD, as well as New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., whose U.S. shares have more than doubled this year. Keystone is led by Liu Xuan, a one-time analyst and portfolio manager at global companies including Point72 Asset Management and Millennium Management.

The Ovata Equity Strategies fund, run by BlueCrest Capital Management’s former Asia equity head James Chen, said a person familiar with the firm said. More volatile markets favor funds like Ovata that seek to profit from wide pricing disparities between related securities. The fund also made money from Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei 225 up 27% this year.

Two Asia-focused firms that allocate capital to investors with different strategies have proven the benefits of diversification this year. The Dimon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment Fund gained an estimated 10% in the first 11 months, while the Polymer Asia Fund gained 3.4% through October, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

macro victory

The biggest winners as a group were macro hedge funds, which trade stock, bond, commodity and currency markets to take advantage of broader trends.

Will Lee’s Ocean Arete Ltd.’s Arete Macro Fund gained 9.1% in the first 11 months, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Driving the returns were a bullish bet on the greenback and a bearish bet on long-term US Treasury bonds, on the belief that the US economy will withstand higher interest rates. It also made money by buying stocks of big Chinese banks in the guise of fiscal stimulus, a person familiar with the matter said. European luxury goods also suffered the brunt of the low situation, as high global inflation eroded consumers’ purchasing power.

Trades linked to Japanese rates and China’s economic slowdown helped Southern Ridges Capital Pte’s new Summit Macro fund gain 8.8% in the first 10 months, while its older macro fund gained 8.8% in the first 10 months, a person familiar with the matter said. There was an increase of 4.6%. Star trader Meenal Bathwal gave her Brevan Howard MB Macro Master fund a gain of about 11% over the same period, people familiar with its performance said.

harmful ones

This year has been toxic for others, especially those betting on bullish China, with the MSCI China index down 14%. According to Preqin, 40% of the losers in Asia were in losses of more than 10% as of October. Former Marshall Wyse portfolio manager Ramesh Karthigesu’s Kaizen Asia Pacific Master Fund lost about 19% in the period, a sharp contrast to last year’s 26% gain, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The China-focused Yunqi Path Offshore Fund lost about 15% during October, according to its newsletter. It highlights how long-term fundamental stock picks can struggle when bears dominate the market. Lufax Holding Ltd., its third-largest long position, has declined 57% in U.S. trading this year, while Qufu Technology Inc., its biggest bullish bet, has fallen 28%.

The fund began building a position in Lufax in the last quarter of 2022, becoming one of its top shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its October newsletter presented an investment thesis: The provider of loans to small businesses in China has returned to profitability, and even with a second decline in the broader economy, its loan book will decline by 70% so that This could justify its current low level. Evaluation

Yunqi founder Chris Wang, the former co-manager of Owl Creek Asset Management’s Asia fund, has proven himself right in the past. Two other top five long positions — social media platform Joy Inc. and ride-hailing provider Didi Global Inc. — have rebounded at least 18% this year, after losing about a third of their value last year. According to Eurekahedge Gauge, the fund lost 1.7% in 2022, when the average China stock hedge fund fell 14%.

Zaba Pan Asia Fund limited its losses to 12% this year through November 29. More than a third of its net worth was invested in bullish bets on Greater China stocks as of the end of October, according to its monthly newsletter seen by Bloomberg. news.

Some managers held long positions in China in hopes of improving performance, Watson said, especially given the low valuations. “They didn’t really see it that way.”

