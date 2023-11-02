FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ashe Brokerage and Legal & General America (LGA) are proud to announce the launch of FlashTerm, a customer-centric term life insurance product available through application The process is designed to be streamlined. Eligible Customers.

FlashTerm, the latest addition to LGA’s product portfolio, offers an exam-free, quick, simple process for obtaining term life insurance and is available exclusively on Ash Express, built on Techefficient’s dynamic platform.

“Most clients can expect a decision within 72 hours,” says Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage. “It is important to be able to provide customers with the best available solutions, and we are excited to add FlashTerm.”

LGA has a long-standing reputation for providing insurance products that are accessible, efficient and competitively priced. “The launch of FlashTerm is a testament to our continued commitment to making term life insurance more accessible to people through continued innovation,” says Mark Holweger, LGA President and CEO. “This product represents an important milestone in achieving our mission of closing the insurance gap and protecting more Americans.”

About Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, serving the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and people needed to get the job done right. In 2022, Ash joined brokerage Integrity Marketing Group. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with clients and partners. Whatever the question may be. Whatever is needed. Ash replied.

About Legal and General America

LGA is one of the nation’s strongest life insurance companies, and ranks third in term life insurance sales in the United States (LIMRA Q2 2023 Report). LGA’s insurance products are sold through its companies Banner Life Insurance Company in 49 states nationwide and William Penn Life Insurance Company of DC and New York only.

About Technical Expert

Founded in 2020, Techefficient provides technology that transforms the way the insurance industry does business. Techefficient’s cloud-based platform helps ensure accurate data, powering in-depth and insightful analysis, including our proprietary Dynamic Quoting System, designed to improve outcomes for clients and agents alike. Is.

