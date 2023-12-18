/Not for distribution by American newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/

VANCOUVER, BC, December 18, 2023 /CNW/ – ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. ,ASEP Inc.” Or “company, (CSE:ASEP) (OTCQB:SEPSF) announces the availability of a $500,000 credit facility from a secured lender, the settlement of an aggregate $783,186 debt of certain creditors and certain amendments to the offering document previously filed and dated November 29, 2023.

The company has announced that it has entered into a loan agreement.loan agreement“) with an arm’s length lender (“lender“) pursuant to which the Company may from time to time borrow up to $500,000 in requested drawdowns (each Advance, a “loan“) within twelve months of entry into the loan agreement. The loan advanced will bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum and is unsecured, and will be repaid on demand of the lender. The facility is non-revolving. The company is engaged in financing general working capital purposes and intends to use any funds granted as loan for operating expenses. In connection with making the loan facility available, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 480,770 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, one “bonus warrant“) to the Lender, such Bonus Warrants are issued from time to time in accordance with the Loan Agreement on a pro rata basis on the advance amount of each Loan. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Ordinary Share (each, one Will be done.baksheesh warrant shares“) at a price of $0.26 per Bonus Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The company also intends to settle the debt.debt settlement“) The aggregate amount of $783,186 is owed by the Company to certain creditors of the Company in exchange for 3,915,930 Units (each, one “debt settlement unit“) at the deemed value of $0.20 per Loan Settlement Unit. Each Loan Settlement Unit shall consist of one (1) ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, one “agreement share“) and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, one “agreement warrant“). Each Settlement Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Common Share (each, one “).agreement warrant shares“) at a price of $0.26 per Settlement Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue. The debt to be settled relates to debentures previously delivered by an arm’s-length party and certain advisory fees payable to Arm .Long parties and to an official of the company.

The company has also announced that it has filed an amendment by December 18, 2023.revised offer document“) in its offering document dated November 29, 2023, and the amended offering document can be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.asepmedical.com. Amended Offering Document filed in is in respect of the private placement previously announced by the company (“Proposal“) up to 10,000,000 units (each, one “Unit”) At a price of $0.20 per unit for total proceeds up to $2,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, one “warrant“), each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at $0.26 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Potential investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision. Amended Offering Document Related Disclosures Updates recent developments with respect to the loan agreement and loan settlement, and the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering to finance ongoing research and development of the Company’s technology, regulatory reviews and approvals, operating expenses, investor relations Updates related disclosures. Other working capital requirements. The Units offered pursuant to the Offering will be offered to qualified purchasers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemptions under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and for resale to Canadians. will not be subject to restrictions. Investors in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The offering is expected to be made in one or more tranches and the final tranche of the offering will close within 45 days from the date of the original offering document. The closing is subject to certain conditions including Compliance with applicable securities laws, including meeting the Company’s filing obligations under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.CSE“) and, if necessary, the approval of the CSE. Finder’s fees in connection with the Offering may be paid as specifically described in the amended Offering Document.

The Bonus Warrants, Bonus Warrant Shares, Settlement Shares, Settlement Warrants, Settlement Warrant Shares and any securities issued to the Finders in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issue of the securities. Completion of the loan agreement, loan settlement and offering is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies and approvals, if necessary. Any securities issued in connection with the Loan Agreement, Loan Settlement or Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.1933 act“), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy. There will also be no sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The proposed debt settlement with JM Tucker PC, a company wholly owned by Jacqueline Tucker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“insider agreement“), is a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the Protection of Minority Security Holders in the Particular Transaction (“MI 61-101“). Insider settlements are exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 based on the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 because the common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder. MI The fair market value of the insider disposal in the approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 shall not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the company. The material change report being filed less than 21 days prior to the transaction is required under MI 61‐101 to explain why a shorter period was appropriate or necessary in the circumstances. In the Company’s view, it is necessary to expedite the insider settlement. The closure is necessary and hence, such a short period is appropriate and necessary to improve the financial position of the company.

About ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing new solutions to critical unmet medical needs. The company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.), both of which are in advanced development of proprietary diagnostic devices that enable early and timely identification of severe sepsis, as well as broad-spectrum therapeutics. Enables. Agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that includes patient gene expression signatures that predict severe sepsis, one of the critical diseases leading to antibiotic failure as antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for approximately 20% of deaths on the planet. The Scepter test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is easy to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling the diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1–2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), whereas other diagnoses only take 24–36 hours Provide diagnosis after. ASEP Inc. believes this will help physicians make important early decisions regarding appropriate treatments and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.’s peptide technology covers a wide range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose-and-throat, sinusitis, orthopedic, etc. ) Are included. ), anti-inflammatory, anti-infectious immune-modulator and vaccine adjuvant.

Neither the CSE nor any market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are expressed by ASEP Inc. Future performance of such transactions, such as the proposed loan agreement, loan settlement, offering of such transaction and CSE approval are not guaranteed. , that we will receive the proceeds from the loan as required, and the intended use of the loan proceeds, and the intended use of the offering proceeds. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and ASEP Inc.’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the Company’s inability to complete the Debt Settlement or close the Offering; (iii) the CSE is not approving the loan agreement, loan settlement or offering, and (iv) the loan and offering proceeds are not being available to the Company as anticipated. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

