December 1, 2023
Asan: Stock Deserves a Substantial Premium (NYSE:ASAN)


Champix

investment thesis

Asan (NYSE:ASAN) was one of the hottest stocks during the 2021 stock market frenzy, but it’s now trading more than seven times below its all-time high. My valuation analysis shows that the stock is still overvalued, but I believe the premium is justified. The company’s robust revenue growth is supported by the superiority of its solutions that add immense value to customers. Asana’s business model demonstrates exceptional land-and-expand potential, which I see from the stellar dollar-based retention metrics. Given the strong balance sheet and unmatched 90% gross margin, the company is well positioned to continue innovation and drive revenue growth. Potential investors should be prepared to hold this stock for several years and withstand substantial volatility if they eventually decide to get in. I give the stock a “Strong Buy” rating.

Asana’s latest 10-K report

author’s calculation

search for alpha

search for alpha

search for alpha

search for alpha

Asana’s latest earnings presentation

Asana’s latest earnings presentation

search for alpha

author’s calculations

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This is how many Bitcoin institutions are trading on CME

CME derivatives traders are betting both ways on spot bitcoin ETF approval

December 1, 2023
Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032 | Taiwan News

December 1, 2023

You may have missed

This is how many Bitcoin institutions are trading on CME

CME derivatives traders are betting both ways on spot bitcoin ETF approval

December 1, 2023
Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032 | Taiwan News

December 1, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

In a recession, out of one, on the brink? This is where Europe stands

December 1, 2023
DirecTV, Tegna

Tegna stations, including several CBS and NBC affiliates, go dark on DirecTV in carriage dispute

December 1, 2023
SSE plc (LON:SSE) stock is going strong but fundamentals look weak: what impact could this have on the stock?

SSE plc (LON:SSE) stock is going strong but fundamentals look weak: what impact could this have on the stock?

December 1, 2023

700 passengers left stranded without toilet for 8 hours after Eurostar train breaks down

December 1, 2023