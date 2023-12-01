Asan: Stock Deserves a Substantial Premium (NYSE:ASAN)

Champix

Asan (NYSE:ASAN) was one of the hottest stocks during the 2021 stock market frenzy, but it’s now trading more than seven times below its all-time high. My valuation analysis shows that the stock is still overvalued, but I believe the premium is justified. The company’s robust revenue growth is supported by the superiority of its solutions that add immense value to customers. Asana’s business model demonstrates exceptional land-and-expand potential, which I see from the stellar dollar-based retention metrics. Given the strong balance sheet and unmatched 90% gross margin, the company is well positioned to continue innovation and drive revenue growth. Potential investors should be prepared to hold this stock for several years and withstand substantial volatility if they eventually decide to get in. I give the stock a “Strong Buy” rating.

Company Information

Asana is a work management platform that helps organizations organize work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. According to the latest 10-K report, by the end of fiscal year 2023, the company had more than 2.5 million paid customers.

The company’s fiscal year ends with the sole operating segment on January 31. In FY2023, the company plans to generate about 40% of total sales outside the US

financial situation

Asana went public relatively recently, in late 2020. Therefore, the earnings history is not very long. Nevertheless, we can see several important points from financial trend analysis over several years.

Revenue grew more than seven times over the last five financial years, representing a staggering 63% CAGR. However, it is important to highlight that base year revenues were relatively low. I like the fact that ASAN demonstrated strong gross margin expansion as the business grew and achieved a level of almost 90%, which is nothing but stellar. The wide gross margin allows the company to reinvest a large portion of the revenue into R&D and marketing, which ASAN actually does. The company allocates half of its sales to R&D, which shows a solid commitment towards innovation and long-term value creation for shareholders. However, it is important to point out that the SG&A to revenue ratio is also very high and is still not far from a hundred percent despite the rapid revenue growth.

ASAN has over half a billion dollars of outstanding cash, making the company well-positioned to continue investing aggressively in growth and innovation. The company’s cash position is almost twice the total debt, underscoring strong liquidity. TTM took advantage of free cash flow [FCF] is positive, which means the company’s cash burn is decreasing. However, I would like to emphasize some important points. First, TTM Stock-Based Compensation [SBC] Substantial, representing approximately one-third of the company’s TTM revenues. Second, ASAN issued approximately $370 million worth of stock over the last twelve month period.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on September 5, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue increased 20% year-over-year, allowing ASAN to continue improving profitability metrics. Gross margin was an impressive 90%, and operating margin improved from -82.5% to -45.2% YoY. Operating margin expansion was driven by a significantly improved SG&A to revenue ratio, while R&D investments still represented more than half of the company’s quarterly sales.

I won’t go into too much depth as new earnings are about to be released and I would like to be more forward-looking. Earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled to be released on December 5. The consensus estimate is for quarterly revenue of $164 million, which implies 16% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and improve to -$0.26 to -$0.11. A solid bullish sign is that there have been twelve EPS increases over the last 90 days.

An interesting fact about Asana is that the company has never missed consensus estimates, although its earnings history is relatively short. The consistency in beating revenue and EPS estimates suggests strong planning and predictability of financial performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future success, but the fact that ASAN consistently beats consensus estimates increases the likelihood that the upcoming earnings release will also deliver a positive surprise.

Aggressive recent ASAN stock purchases by CEO Dustin Moskowitz also make me more optimistic about the upcoming earnings release. The company is demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation by adding new artificial intelligence capabilities to its offerings. This is important because innovation looks like ASAN’s key strength, driving strong revenue growth and improved profitability.

The company’s key metrics show that ASAN will deliver another great quarter. Far greater than 90% gross margin and 100% dollar-based net retention rate [DBNRR] The largest customers clearly indicate the superiority of the company’s product compared to competitors. High gross margins indicate strong pricing power and stellar DBNR means the company is exceptionally absorbing all upselling and cross-selling opportunities. The strong DBNR also means that Asana is succeeding in building an ecosystem that will clearly increase customer switching costs, which is also good for business. The ability to take off and scale is a critical success factor in the SaaS industry, and Asana looks like a rockstar from this perspective.

Consistent double-digit revenue growth and 90% gross margins underline the scalability and high efficiency of the business model. The fact that the relatively young company is already present in more than 200 countries and generates about 40% of sales outside the US also emphasizes the strength of Asana’s business approach.

I don’t expect a decline in guidance from management, even despite the challenging macro environment, when businesses are willing to cut costs. From IDC’s research cited in the latest Asana earnings presentation, it seems that the company’s solutions actually help cut costs. The current challenging environment is unfavorable for Asana as businesses seek greater cost efficiency, which can obviously be achieved by streamlining internal processes.

Evaluation

ASAN is up a whopping 59% year-to-date, outperforming the broader US stock market. As an aggressive growth company, ASAN has a very high valuation ratio. However, when compared with the historical average, the multiples have moderated.

search for alpha

I want to proceed with discounted cash flow [DCF] Imitation. I use an advanced 12% WACC because ASAN is a young company with uncertain breakeven times. Consensus revenue estimates expect revenues to nearly triple between FY 2024 and FY 2028, which I incorporate into my DCF. In the coming years, I expect revenue growth to be moderate and projected at 15% CAGR. I expect ASAN to generate positive FCF ex-SBC margins from FY2026 with an annual expansion of 150 basis points. I do not consider the net cash position for my fair value calculations because I expect ASAN to burn through this cash in 2024-2025.

author’s calculations

My simulations show the fair value of the business is around $3.8 billion. This is approximately 21% more than the current market cap, indicating substantial overvaluation. However, ASAN is a high-quality business that exhibits strong revenue growth and unmatched profitability dynamics. Thus, the premium seems reasonable.

risks to consider

Valuations are high even under generous assumptions, significantly increasing investors’ risk appetite. Any sign of a slowdown in revenue growth or profitability expansion lagging behind the projected trajectory could lead to investor disappointment and a potential stock selloff. The stock traded at seven times less than its all-time high at the end of 2021, underscoring high volatility. ASAN is clearly a long-term bet for investors who are looking for investment potential and are prepared to hold the stock for decades. Given the substantial volatility, dollar-averaging appears to be a good approach to building positions in ASAN.

The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, which poses substantial risks to Asana’s ability to maintain rapid revenue growth and immense pricing power. As technological advancements shape the future of work management solutions, Asana’s agility and strategic responses to industry shifts will play a critical role in ensuring continued success. It is important to understand that Asana’s stellar past performance does not guarantee that the company will be able to deliver amazing results in the long term.

ground level

In conclusion, Asana looks like a “strong buy” for long-term investors. From a calculation perspective the stock appears overvalued, but the premium seems reasonable given the company’s exceptional performance and growth prospects.

