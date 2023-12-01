Asahi Super Dry takes its Man City kit sponsorship to new heights with this AR campaign

The Digital Industries AR/VR winner saw Manchester City’s major training kit sponsor Asahi Super Dry 0.0% take their kit sponsorship to the next level. Here is the award winning case study.

Japan’s leading beer brand Asahi Super Dry 0.0% took on the role of main sponsor for Manchester City’s training kit. The partnership builds on the innovative spirit of Asahi Super Dry and the commitment of Manchester City, which was recently voted the most innovative club in the world, to drive innovation in football culture. Together, we are on a mission to improve the football experience for fans and create meaningful relationships that are in line with the purpose of Asahi Europe and International.

Challenge: In 2023, Asahi Super Dry 0.0% was appointed as the main sponsor for the Manchester City training kit. But training kits generally do not generate the same excitement for fans as match kits, and therefore do not create the same emotional connect. To make the most of this partnership, we’ve decided to change it. We realized that the challenge was to change the perception of training kits, make sponsorships more valuable and execute an engaging launch campaign for the new Asahi-branded training kit. We believed we could elevate the status of the training kit and imbue it with the same gravitas and symbolism as the first kit and away kit.

Pep Guardiola has publicly stated that he does not see training as a place to practice, it is a place to create, invent and innovate. At the end of the day, match-day performance is a by-product of innovation in training. Training kit is what is worn when players develop, progress and try something new. With innovation at the heart of our brand and Manchester City recently voted the most innovative club in the world, we are the perfect partner to show fans how important training is. Together we agreed that it was our mission to change football culture and make fans feel excited and motivated while wearing the training kit.

Solution: To tackle this challenge, we collaborated with global full-service creative agency Trouble Maker to create the world’s first AR-enhanced training kit in partnership with Manchester City. When the wearer pulls on the kit, it comes alive as a visual representation, transforming the act of wearing it into a state of progress, modernity and development. A team of experts in augmented reality (AR), design and content creation was assembled to create a groundbreaking solution. The AR filter allowed users to scan the Asahi Super Dry logo on a shirt, instantly triggering an eye-catching Japanese-inspired electrical display. The dynamic visual experience showcased the players’ transformation during training, highlighting the connection between Asahi’s dedication to innovation and Manchester City’s commitment to progress.

Using AR filters, it effectively showcased the synergy between the two brands and the transformative nature of the training experience. This innovation in the product was our proof point to help people improve their perceptions of the training kit. The next step was to take it to market in a way that was exciting, credible and conversation-generating. Trouble Maker created and produced a social video featuring Man City’s men’s and women’s teams exploring innovation for themselves at their training ground. Star-studded content, including Kevin De Bruyne, Demi Stokes, John Stones and Yui Hasegawa; We see players scanning the logo on the shirt and unlocking an AR feature that changes the kit. We then see them motivated to train and push themselves, as the kit flashes around them. The inclusion of fan heroes in the creative aims to create a positive sentiment towards the training kit.

Results: The impact of the AR-augmented training kit launch exceeded expectations. The campaign became the most engaged partner content of the season. The social-first assets, shared across various channels including Asahi and Manchester City’s social media platforms, achieved an impressive 19.87 million content impressions/views and over 428,000 interactions. The campaign also received over 36,000 clicks to find more content, indicating its widespread appeal. It turned out to be more than just a campaign for Asahi Super Dry and Manchester City, but it has inspired other football clubs around the world, who have started requesting their own AR enabled training kits. This achievement underlines the effectiveness of the campaign in redefining the role of training kit within football culture, creating a lasting impact on fan sentiment and generating significant value for the partnership between us and Manchester City.

Using technology, we not only invented a kit or enhanced the experience for players and fans, we attracted the attention of fans who did not usually pay attention to training kits, thereby highlighting the role of training kits in football. Starting again helped. Culture.

Source: www.thedrum.com