As US tech salaries hit a 5-year low, here’s how to make more money

Amid a turbulent job market and rising inflation, new data shows that tech workers in the US are facing declining wages.

Hired’s 2023 State of Tech Salary Report revealed that while those looking for tech jobs in the US have kept their salary expectations up, once the figure is adjusted for inflation the reality is that salaries are five times higher. Has fallen to its lowest point in years.

Although the average tech salary is hovering at $158,000 (almost double that of the average American knowledge worker), the combined effects of layoffs, work stoppages, inflation, and the explosion of generative AI in the tech sector have resulted in wage stagnation across the board.

The survey of more than 1,300 tech professionals reported that 54% of workers have not seen their pay increase at the rate of inflation. Once factored in, compared to 2022, wages are down 6% for remote workers and 9% for those working in the office.

Experienced employees were least likely to see their pay decrease, while junior employees (those with less than four years of experience) are seeing the most dramatic declines of about 5% year over year.

At the same time, the decline in demand for less experienced roles (from 45% in 2019 to 25% in the first half of 2023) means this group will feel the pinch the most.

As if they weren’t tricky enough already, salary negotiations can be even more challenging in times of major market change or uncertainty. So how can you make more money? Read on for some tips to increase your earning potential

Information is power, so be sure to research the average salary for your role and industry (taking into account experience and location) so you know what you’re worth before entering any salary conversations.

You can use online salary calculators, scour competitors’ recruiting pages for salary band information (many states, including California, Washington, Colorado, and New York City, mandate that salary ranges be included in job postings). , or simply ask coworkers and friends who are in similar fields.

As the tech landscape has evolved and matured, so has the diversity of roles, with almost every single industry requiring some type of technical staff.

To expand your pool, look for job opportunities at places beyond traditional tech companies. Industries whose core offering is not technology-based may have been less affected by the recent volatility.

Earning more money is not just about salary but about real living expenses. The Hired report revealed that, once you adjust for cost of living, workers in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Phoenix were offered $40K more than their counterparts in San Francisco Was.

Many employers have reduced the number of open roles in markets with a higher cost of living. For example, positions located in San Francisco dropped from 38% in 2020 to just 19% in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, jobs in markets with a lower cost of living more than quadrupled, from 2% to 9% in 2020. In the first half of 2023.

Source: www.bing.com