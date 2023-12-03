As US job market softens, gains for minority groups hang in the balance

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Economists who have studied employment during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic agree that Black, Hispanic and less-educated workers saw disproportionate gains compared with whites or those with college degrees. , whose luck generally surpasses that of others.

But as demand for workers begins to wane, they are also hoping the US can break the historical pattern where the burden of rising unemployment falls most heavily on those same groups.

After an initial half-percentage-point increase in the unemployment rate from a historically low 3.4% in April, there is reason for optimism, but also a dose of developing concern, said William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the institute. For Economic Equity at the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Until now, measures like the employment-to-population ratio have not treated people differently for major racial groups, women versus men, or people with different education levels, he said at the Boston Fed labor market conference earlier this month. Through the current “tight labor market recovery period” beginning in March 2022 and beginning with Fed interest rate increases and unemployment remaining below 4%, less advantaged groups have captured employment gains. Recovering from the pandemic.

For example, the employment-to-population ratio for Black men and Black women remained higher, on average, from March 2022 to September 2023 than before the health crisis. The employment-to-population ratio for people 25 and older without a high school diploma has moved higher in recent months, even as it has flattened out for people with more education.

However, for young workers, and especially for young blacks not enrolled in school, job outcomes have begun to worsen, which, as Rodgers said, is a possible sign that the current tight labor market has taken a toll on the economy. Whatever benefits have been provided to the marginalized cannot be permanent.

For most segments of the population, Rodgers said, “we’re not seeing a significant increase in their unemployment rates, which is good news” because job openings are shrinking and demand for workers is falling. But he added that the “serious news” is that unemployment for young people has recently increased.

Rodgers is not alone in his concerns. Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, said the jump in the unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds, from 9.2% in April to 13.2% in October, was seen as “a key indicator of the broader labor market”. But there is a need to keep a close watch. Weakness.”

Facing the worst burst of inflation in 40 years, the Fed aggressively raised interest rates from March 2022 to last July and now appears to have reached the peak of its tightening cycle.

Throughout that process, policymakers have expected a faster pace of price growth to return to the Fed’s 2% inflation target while maintaining the employment gains of recent years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has often pointed to 2019, the year just before the pandemic, as a happy spot for the U.S. economy, with the unemployment rate consistently below 4%, inflation remaining low, wage gains down and wages down. finding workers, and reducing the long-standing unemployment gap between whites and racial and ethnic minorities.

The performance of the economy during that period led many Fed officials to revise their thinking about how low the unemployment rate could be without the risk that wages rising so rapidly could trigger widespread inflation. Research has since suggested that there may be untapped pools of labor that are only available when the job market is tight – an argument for keeping monetary policy loose.

In the event of a notable slowdown in inflation, the Fed will watch in the coming months to see whether it has indeed achieved an elusive “soft landing,” and especially what the pandemic experience – when a job market collapse following massive fiscal stimulus But the reshuffle has done nothing to change the basic distribution of jobs, income and opportunities in the economy.

For example, a JPMorgan Chase Institute study released earlier this month found that average income gains for blacks and Hispanics outpaced inflation even during the pandemic-era breakout price increases, inflation-adjusted. Earnings were higher than at the end of August. In contrast, inflation-adjusted incomes were slightly lower for whites and Asians.

Workers in the bottom wage quartile have also seen an average “real” income increase of 6% since 2019, more than the rest of the income distribution.

Despite inflation “we’re still seeing real wage growth, and it’s greater for black and Hispanic families,” said Chris Wheat, president of the institute, adding that the gap may be driven by things like changes in occupational and wage mix during the pandemic. Could. When personal services require higher wages to get people back to work, and increase the bargaining power of workers in general.

Such findings have given some hope that the gains could continue this time, rather than being lost under the last-hired-first-fired dynamic that usually occurs, economic advisers under President Joe Biden said. Cecilia Rouse, former head of the council and incoming president of the Brookings Institution think tank, said at this month’s Boston Fed conference.

He said the labor market recovery so far has been “remarkably equitable.”

But the next few months can tell a lot. For example, after a surge at the beginning of the pandemic, the gap between the unemployment rates for whites and blacks narrowed rapidly as the economy reopened, reaching a record low of 1.6 percentage points in April.

It has since increased to 2.3 points, and the percentage increase in the number of unemployed blacks has been almost double that of whites.

Pandemic-era programs put a safety net under many families, Rouse said, and the tight job market that has developed since then helped many find their footing.

“Will it last and what happens next?” He said. “You can already see we’re losing a little bit of ground.”

