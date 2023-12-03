As the US job market cools, the Fed's job is getting easier

Nov 3 (Reuters) – Slower jobs growth and lower wage pressures may give Federal Reserve policymakers new confidence that the U.S. economy is recovering from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing further inflation without an interest rate hike. Will come.

Many analysts read the Labor Department report showing that nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 last month, below the pre-pandemic trend for only the third time since December 2020, and hourly earnings were less than a year earlier. In comparison, it has increased by 4.1%, which is the smallest increase. From June 2021.

That too was speculation in the financial markets. Bond yields fell, and traders of contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate now see only a 10% chance of a rate hike by January, down from 30% before the employment report. Rate futures pricing now reflects an improved likelihood of Fed rate cuts through May 2024, with several more cuts expected late next year.

US policymakers themselves are not even thinking about a rate cut, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying this week that the central bank kept its benchmark overnight interest rate steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range.

They are waiting for more confirmation that the economy is coming into better balance after the pandemic caused disruptions in the supply of goods and labor that pushed inflation to a 40-year high in 2022.

But Powell also signaled that further rate hikes could still be on the way because he and his aides were not yet confident that monetary policy is restrictive enough to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target. He cited rising long-term borrowing costs, including an increase in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages to about 8%, as potentially driving some of the Fed’s work.

The drop in the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note below 4.5% on Friday after the jobs report poses a problem, if it continues, really strengthening the case for another rate hike. It may be found that overall credit conditions may not be loose. So far, neither analysts nor Fed policymakers are describing the bond-yield decline as a spoiler.

“It’s too early to say anything,” said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who is skeptical of reading too much into financial market movements.

“We just need to keep watching the real data to see if we’re really making enough progress to get inflation down to our 2% target,” he said. He said the latest data “gives us more comfort that the economy is coming back to balance.”

Much will depend on inflation in the weeks leading up to the Fed’s Dec. 12-13 policy meeting. Investors and analysts broadly expect pricing pressure to continue to ease and the Fed to remain on hold as a long-awaited hiring slowdown looks to take shape.

The latest report shows average monthly wage growth has slowed to 204,000 over the past three months, after peaking at 708,000 in summer 2021. That’s close to the average monthly gain of $183,000 in the decade before the pandemic.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin told CNBC the report is “welcome to see” and supports what he says businesses are telling him.

“What I’m hearing is normalization is happening,” Barkin said, adding that inflation reports will feature prominently in the coming months.

Inflation, the Fed’s preferred measure, has hovered around 3.4% for the past few months, down from 7.1% last summer but still above its 2% target.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also said he is keeping a close eye on inflation data, but told Bloomberg TV he thinks the latest jobs data adds to his long-held view that rates remain at a low level for the time being. Are “sufficiently restrictive”.

soft landing

After raising the policy rate sharply last year, Fed policymakers are looking for a stopping point that is high enough to bring down inflation but not so high that it excessively hurts the labor market. Powell signaled on Wednesday that the Fed is still moving toward a historically elusive “soft landing” for the economy.

Overall, the latest jobs report was “tailored to match Powell’s soft landing message earlier this week,” Michael Ferroli, JPMorgan’s chief U.S. economist, said in a note to investors.

Despite Friday’s fall in bond yields and a jump in stock prices as financial conditions eased, Ferroli said, it will be the economic data that will determine what the Fed does, “and the data says we’re done raising rates.” Is.”

He and other analysts noted that there were risk signals to that scenario in the report, including a decline in the job-finding rate for people already unemployed, as well as a second consecutive monthly increase in unemployment.

Nick Bunker of Indeed.com said, “The continued upward momentum would be troubling, and the expectation is that this recent increase will level off as the labor market continues to improve.”

Omair Sharif of Inflation Insights said that looking at the flow of workers in and out of jobs and looking for jobs, it appears that workers are having a harder time finding employment, adding that there are “great resignations”. This is a stark contrast to the tough days of 1950 when employees were quitting their jobs. Job after job and some businesses were registering double digit salary increases.

He said employment at bars and restaurants, which were hotbeds of high labor demand during the pandemic, fell in October.

Still, most concerns about the labor market seem to focus on what may and may not happen in the near future.

Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su said, “We are moving towards the next phase of recovery.”

Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su said, "We are moving towards the next phase of recovery."

