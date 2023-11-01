As the Sam Bankman-Fried trial reaches final arguments, jurors must assess the spectacle of arrogance

It was a high-stakes gamble with almost everything at stake, and in the end it may have been a clear demonstration of Sam Bankman-Fried’s greatest weakness: his ego. The former crypto billionaire’s decision to testify in his own defense was an incredibly risky move for a man who allegedly faces seven felony counts of defrauding millions of global customers to the tune of $8 billion, in addition to other crimes. Had been.

But after all, he’s the same guy who attracted immense press for taking risks when building FTX, an innovative crypto exchange that was valued at north of $65 billion at one point, and has earned him the same social media following as Bill Clinton, Tom Brady, Kept within range. And Katy Perry.

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court on October 26. Elizabeth Williams/AP

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty, his defense team argued that he was simply an overworked entrepreneur who

Very successful and big tasks were handed over to a team that could not handle them. But the MIT graduate turned Jane Street Capital intern could have allowed his lawyers to do all the talking, thereby preventing himself from being exposed to the government’s relentless, well-prepared cross-examination.

He did not. He built his empire and believed he could defend himself.

Wednesday’s closing arguments will be closely watched by New York City jurors as they decide Bankman-Fried’s fate after more than four weeks of lengthy, often complex fintech-themed testimony — including three of SBF’s co-conspirators and former Testimony of friends is also included.

Caroline Ellison, an executive and lifelong romantic partner of Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, pleaded guilty for their part in the scheme, which involved Alameda Research – an FTX-sister company – to illegally spend and invest FTX customer deposits. Used as a vehicle. All are cooperating with prosecutors to secure more lenient sentences, but they could also face decades behind bars.

Yet, for all the complexities of cryptocurrencies, “margin trading” and “front-running,” jurors only need to answer one simple question: Can you believe what Bankman-Fried says?

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, testified against Bankman-Fried. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When pressed by the government’s lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, on whether she meant what she told Congress when advocating for crypto-exchange regulation, Bankman-Fried said that was what she meant. But then he was asked to read out the government’s evidence about his messages aloud to a reporter at the time – calling them “just PR” followed by “f*** regulators” and calling customers “dumb motherfuckers”.

When asked if he remembered telling reporters how he kept client deposits safe after the collapse of FTX but before his indictment, he could not recall, after which the often accurate podcast audio, split- Screen videos or news article transcripts confirmed this. The loquacious founder made these comments.

At one point he was asked about admitting that FTX would not have been so big if it were not for its sister company Alameda Research, but he said he did not remember saying so. Prosecutors then handed them investigative journalist Zeke Fox’s recently released book “Numbers Go Up” and asked them to look at page 226, in which Bankman-Fried is quoted as saying that Alameda Research has “your specific “There was a greater discount” on FTX than the client.

Even though the jury took into account that federal prosecutors are expected to strike the defendant, they also noted that Southern District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan repeatedly interrupted Bankman-Fried’s testimony so that she could In order to be able to answer the questions clearly, at one point he said in a calm but stern voice, “Look, just answer the question.”

CBS legal analyst and former defense attorney Rikki Kleiman says, “Jurors take their instructions, whether explicit or implicit, from a judge and [Kaplan] Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have also been treated harshly; The jury doesn’t forget it.”

At least this jury, which included a nurse, a retiree and a special education teacher, was shown in dramatic fashion how the 31-year-old Silicon Valley expert calculated risks on a large scale and navigated potential danger. They will soon decide whether any of this was criminal or not.

There were times when Bankman-Fried appeared to buckle under pressure when pressed by the prosecution on how to calculate risk/benefit. At one point on Tuesday he was asked repeatedly in various ways, “Was your practice always to make the most money, even if there was a risk of ruin?”

Bankman-Fried ultimately replied, “With some business decisions, yes.”

