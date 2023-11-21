As the sales season progresses, Black Friday becomes more like Gray Friday

New York CNN –

Black Friday, for many people, will be a day of relaxation when family and friends gather for a traditional turkey dinner the night before. However, there will be no rest for serious deal seekers.

The day after Thanksgiving has historically marked the beginning of the holiday shopping rush. On Black Friday, retailers boast the best deals of the season so far on popular gift-giving items like clothing, electronics, and toys. But this year, retailers clearly threw out that playbook and started rolling out Black Friday-like deals just weeks before the big day.

According to industry watchers, what this means for bargain hunters is that some of the best deals may have already been made, potentially reducing the impact of Black Friday, or are being sold to entice shoppers to keep spending. For this, we will move slowly after Black Friday. Right until Christmas.

This matters because the November-December gift-buying months combined can account for nearly 20% or a larger portion of retailers’ sales for the entire year.

The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, estimates holiday sales will grow 4% this year (not adjusted for inflation), slower than the 5.4% increase in 2022.

“black Friday [is] Like Gray Friday. The weakening of the power of Black Friday has begun again this year. The sense of urgency and excitement is gone. But the search for value is still ongoing,” said Marshall Cohen, chief retail industry analyst at market research firm Circana.

It used to be that if shoppers wanted to get those discounts, it meant camping out outside their favorite stores at the crack of dawn, being one of the first to load up the cart with so-called “doorbuster” specials, extras. -Offering attractive discounts for a limited time to attract the early Black Friday rush.

So if you blinked, you lost.

However, in recent years, This shopping bonus has seen significant growth as online shopping has gained popularity, especially among younger consumers who may not care as much about doorbuster promotions.

“The search for value is still there, but online shopping has changed the game and it is now a matter of doing homework online and perhaps venturing into stores. Online has made value hunting convenient,” Cohen said.

Retailers are ramping up one-day deals to a week- or even month-long event in hopes of getting an early start on holiday shopping amid concerns about consumers’ spending power. Has responded to changing sentiments. Rising prices, a restart Student loan repayment, and high interest and mortgage rates.

There’s a tug-of-war going on right now between retailers and consumers, said Adam Davis, managing director of Wells Fargo. Compared to last year when stores were loaded with excess holiday merchandise and so prices were cut sharply to clear it out, retailers are in a much better position this year in terms of inventory.

“With tighter inventory, retailers will not need to promote as much. This means retailers can be more systematic in their promotions and promote less,” he said. This also allows retailers to improve their profit margins in the all-important year-end quarter.

Plus, retailers know consumers are expecting heavy holiday sales. If they skimp on them, they will lose sales. “Consumers have learned to shop for a deal and if they don’t get a deal today, someone else will have a deal for them tomorrow,” Cohen said.

Cohen doesn’t expect Black Friday sales to be any more aggressive than last year.

“There are discounts, doorbusters will be seen everywhere but the discount value will be around 25% to 30%,” he said. “Retailers have learned to sell rather than sell, meaning it is better to sell at higher prices than to discount all items and lose money.”

The best deals, said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst and senior writer at shopping comparison site DealNews, are 40% to 70% off on things like clothes, shoes, even some Lego sets.

“It’s a long shopping season as retailers were launching Black Friday deals as early as October. “This could be good for consumers who want to save and stick to their budget,” he said. “But it may also lead to sales fatigue for some buyers. You become so used to seeing everything being sold that at some point the brain starts not believing it or becomes numb.

Elsewhere, he advised against buying toys on Black Friday unless you have to buy the hottest toy of the year, which may sell out faster if you wait.

“Closer to Christmas, you can see discounts ranging from 50% to 70%. So December is a good time for toys, but not if you don’t want to take the risk of something selling out,” Ramhold said.

Black Friday is looking good for deals on gadgets like TVs, laptops, and iPhones, especially the iPhone 15s and the new Apple Watch Series 9.

“There are some amazingly good deals on the iPhone 15s. We’re used to seeing the latest iPhone deals bundled with gift cards for Black Friday, but they don’t point out that this makes the phone essentially free. It’s a surprise to me,” she said.

Walmart’s first round of early Black Friday deals included a House Brand 50-inch TV for $148. “It sold out in the blink of an eye,” he said. “I’m also seeing Chromebooks for $99 and budget laptops for $200 or so.”

If you’re looking for bling, it might be better to wait. “Avoid buying jewelery around Black Friday. The better deals come in late January as retailers start ramping up for Valentine’s Day,” Ramhold said.

Other purchases worth waiting for are furniture and home decor. “Presidents Day is better for furniture and mattress deals,” she said. “There will be Black Friday deals on holiday decorations, but if you can wait until after the holidays, prices will be much better as retailers get rid of excess holiday products.”

