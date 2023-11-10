As the regulatory landscape changes globally, so does the pharma commercial model

Brussels, Belgium: EU Commissioner for Promoting the European Lifestyle – Vice-President , [+] Margaritis Schinas and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speak to the media in Berlemont on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) getty images

In my previous column, I discussed how pharmaceutical and medical device companies are adapting their commercial model approaches in key areas to address increasing economic, market and other competitive pressures. This adaptation is highlighted in our new Numeroff & Associates 2023 Commercial Models report, which reveals the strategic changes manufacturers are making in connecting with customers, managing large enterprise accounts, and restructuring their sales teams. Our survey also found that manufacturers are being forced to urgently rethink many other long-held assumptions about their commercial model playbooks, driven by profound changes taking place in the global regulatory environment .

For some time, US manufacturers have been preparing for the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its drug price “negotiation” provision, which is now law. As I reported in a previous column, the IRA was a surprising and predictable legislative defeat for big pharma. Although this is the most significant change in US healthcare policy since the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare Part D, what has now happened is just the tip of the regulatory iceberg.

For years, EU countries have been trying to reduce the high costs of prescription drugs, and they are far ahead of the US in government price negotiations. Germany offers a case study.

In 2011, the country enacted the Pharmaceutical Market Reform Act (AMNOG). This measure subjected new medicines coming to market to more stringent clinical standards, meaning that these medicines would have to demonstrate the ability to improve overall survival (OS) in contrast to existing treatments. progress free Survival (PFS), which was previously used as a measure of value. Recently, Germany has taken additional steps to make this measure even more worrying.

Last year, the country passed the “Financial Stabilization of the Statutory Health Insurance System” law. This regulation stipulates that if the new medicines provide only a “modest” or “non-quantifiable additional benefit” relative to the current standard of care, the prices of the new medicines should be capped at the price of a “patent-protected comparator”. . In many cases, the Comparator is generic.

Alexander Natz, secretary general of EUCOPE, a trade group representing small and medium-sized European pharmaceutical and biotech companies, said of the measures: “This is a major change that limits how much companies can negotiate.” “About two-thirds of new products receive marginal or non-quantitative ratings and companies are concerned,” he said. Among other changes, the law also requires manufacturers offering combination therapy drugs to accept a 20% markdown.

As I mentioned earlier, further tightening of the regulatory environment will have a huge financial impact in terms of research and development (R&D) costs for manufacturers. If they must collect overall survival data, it adds years to development and significant costs, and if in addition they are forced to take mandatory markdowns because the combination drug is not “new”, it may discourage them from selling such products. May prevent launching. German market. If returns are to be so arbitrarily limited it may also convince them not to pursue such products. As a result, we may see manufacturers cutting back on advanced clinical trials. Patients, especially those suffering from life-threatening diseases like cancer, have to suffer here. We are already seeing its effects emerging.

Earlier this year, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) had announced that it was canceling the launch of its cancer drug Opdualag for the treatment of advanced melanoma in Germany due to the country’s tough comparative pricing structure. Other companies have also taken similar decisions. Other winds of change are blowing across Europe.

Earlier this year, the European Union (EU) proposed sweeping industry reforms to its existing pharma regulatory framework. This includes reducing the exclusivity period for new drugs coming on the market to two years, which one pharmaceutical executive said could have a “catastrophic impact” on R&D. But even before the new EU proposals came into force, some pharmaceutical companies were already rethinking their market priorities. As another major pharmaceutical company executive said, “We’re really shifting our commercial footprint and the resources of our commercial footprint far away from Europe.”

So, given all these big changes happening, the question is: what impact does this have on the future of the commercial model, especially in the wake of the IRA?

A key finding of our commercial model survey was that interviewees expect the law to have a broad impact on both their portfolios and pricing. Specifically, if a product is selected for negotiation, and therefore subject to deep rebates, this implies that other competing products in that drug class will also be eligible for negotiation with commercial payers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Can be subject to heavy negotiation. As one executive told us, “Even if you don’t have a product that has to be negotiated by the government in the first few rounds starting in 2025, you’re naïve if you don’t think you’ll be affected by the IRA.” .”

Interviewees also said they were increasingly evaluating the near- and long-term impacts of the IRA. This includes re-reviewing their product pipelines to identify products most exposed to disease status/government price controls as well as their current pricing strategy to protect products from IRA-associated discounts while ensuring optimal ROI. Includes performing stress tests. Additionally, manufacturers are looking to other countries where barriers to market entry are less difficult to ensure sustainable growth while minimizing risk.

It’s clear that efforts by policymakers to rein in the pharmaceutical industry through regulations that drive down drug prices show no signs of slowing down. Therefore, manufacturers need to urgently re-examine their original assumptions about budget and underlying costs, profitability and commercialization strategies, among other considerations. As one executive said, “The industry will continue to innovate. They have to do something new. But the way they innovate will be very, very different than before.

The policy and regulatory landscape has changed forever – and as the damage from government-imposed price controls comes to light both in the US and abroad, forecasts predict more difficult days ahead for the industry in transition. Is.