As the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins declines, is AI crypto the next big thing? – Cryptosaurus

Top crypto coins that started as Internet memes, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, unexpectedly became household names during the last bullish period. They symbolize the unpredictability and dynamism of the crypto sector. However, as recent data shows, meme coins seem to be losing their luster. The apparent $3.2 billion drop in the meme coin market in just nine months reflects this downward trend.

Amid this changing landscape, the crypto community’s attention is now focused on a more sustainable and tech-driven segment: AI-based cryptocurrencies. Leading this category is a new ICO, incubata ($QUBE).

The rise and fall of meme coins

For a fleeting moment, meme coins were the darlings of the crypto world. With Dogecoin losing $2.46 billion in value and Shiba Inu losing $1.22 billion in value since January, it is clear that their rapid growth has been matched by sharp declines. While Pepe managed to inject some life into the meme coin market with a $284 million raise, the general trajectory for these top altcoins has been a downward spiral.

Why such a change? One could argue that the volatile nature of meme coins, driven primarily by internet promotion and celebrity endorsement, has made them vulnerable to sharp fluctuations. Without underlying technological advancements or real-world applications supporting their value, meme coins relied heavily on market sentiment.

Enter AI Cryptos: The Future Beckons

As meme coins experience upheaval, an AI cryptocurrency is set to take center stage. These coins are backed by real-world applications, technological innovations, and concrete solutions to existing problems. Their rise is not driven by mere emotion; It is a reflection of the advances they represent.

Incubeta: Bridging the gap between AI and crypto

Incubeta is a leading platform that leverages the vast potential of AI technology, offering an innovative solution for AI start-ups seeking investment. Faced with many challenges in obtaining traditional funding, Incubata offers a system for fractional investments using the QB token. Start-ups can create and list the coolest NFTs representing rewards or equity, which investors can purchase using the QB token. Both parties benefit from these transactions: the start-up receives the needed funding, while investors receive rewards or equity tied to their chosen AI project.

The QUBE token, an ERC20 coin, is unique due to its deflationary nature, with buy/sell taxes allocated to the burn wallet and a dedicated reward pool providing an attractive investment opportunity. Furthermore, QUBE is a governance token. Holders can actively participate in decision-making processes, influencing the future direction of the platform.

Incubata’s smart contracts are audited by Hacken and KYC is verified by BlockAudit, ensuring security and trust. The platform has already seen success and has raised over $3.8 million in its pre-sale. Future plans include launching an NFT marketplace, Incubata Swap, and a DAO, with ambitions of cross-chain expansion by 2024.

Conclusion: Why AI holds cryptos promise

The declining popularity of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu symbolizes a change in the crypto community. This shift is towards more sustainable, technology-backed digital assets.

Unlike meme coins, the value of AI-based cryptos like $QUBE stems from the underlying technology and its applications. They represent a field – Artificial Intelligence – that is set to reach an estimated market size of $126 billion by 2025. This is not mere speculation; It is a development based on the real world impact of technology.

Furthermore, top ICOs like Incubeta ensure that these AI projects get the financial support they need while giving investors the chance to be a part of cutting-edge technological advancements.

