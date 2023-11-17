As the end of the week approaches, European markets rise, Volvo’s share sales fall by 10%

44 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce shares reach one-year high as stock price rises

Rolls-Royce shares hit a 52-week high on Friday after surging nearly 190% in a year. Stock prices rose to 248 pence (308 cents).

The British aerospace and defense company has undergone significant financial changes since CEO Tufan Erginbilgic took over in January and unveiled plans to transform the business.

The share price is so high despite critical comments about Rolls-Royce’s jet engines by Emirates Airline Chairman Tim Clark at the Dubai Airshow this week.

2 hours ago

Biggest movers: Volvo down 10%, Embracer Group up 8%, Siemens Energy up 5.5%

Shares of Volvo Cars fell on Friday after the automaker’s Chinese parent Geely started selling some of its stock.

Leading the index was Swedish video game company Embracer Group, which last traded 8.47% higher. Earlier in the week, it beat expectations for quarterly profit while reaffirming its full-year forecast.

Siemens Energy shares were 5.57% higher after securing a guarantee from the German government earlier in the week, after the company reported a significant loss for its full financial year.

4 hours ago

Volvo Cars falls 12% as its parent Geely sells shares

Shares of carmaker Volvo Cars fell on Friday as its parent company Geely launched the sale of 100 million shares of the Swedish company.

Volvo shares were down 11.14% at 8:30 a.m. London time. Earlier there had been a decline of up to 12%. According to Reuters, this is a record low.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said earlier on Friday it would issue more Volvo shares, which was in line with its long-term strategy. Geely will still hold 78.7% of Volvo shares after the sale, the statement said.

5 hours ago

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open in the green on Friday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,434, Germany’s DAX up 31 points at 15,818 and France’s CAC up 14 points at 7,187.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Google parent company Alphabet has been one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks that investors have been keeping a favorable eye on this year — but one analyst has some reservations.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock, but equity analyst Brian Novak took a cautious stance when speaking to CNBC, especially when compared with Meta and Amazon.

This comes after the bank cut its price target on Alphabet to $150 from $155, giving it an 11.4% upside from its Nov. 15 close.

