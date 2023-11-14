Official data is expected to show inflation fell at the fastest pace in three decades in October – WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders are escalating a price war ahead of Christmas amid hopes that Rishi Sunak will deliver on a promise to halve inflation on Wednesday.

Major high street banks including Halifax and HSBC announced new cuts to fixed rate mortgage deals on Tuesday as brokers said they expected further cuts in the coming days.

Official data is expected to show that inflation fell at the fastest pace in three decades in October after gas and electricity bills fell last month.

Prices, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), are expected to rise 4.7 percent by October, up from 6.7 percent in September.

It would also mean that the Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise to halve inflation, which was more than 10 percent earlier this year.

It would also represent the biggest decline since 1992 and, if confirmed, would mean inflation has fallen to a two-year low.

Nationwide, NatWest and TSB cut their mortgage rates last week amid bets that interest rates will start falling from their current level of 5.25 per cent next year.

Interest rate swaps, which reflect bets on future interest rates and are used to set the price of mortgage deals, fell sharply after the Bank of England’s chief economist suggested that borrowing costs would rise. Fall may begin next summer.

Hugh Pill became the first policymaker to suggest that interest rates could be halved next year, pushing two-year gilt yields to a five-month low.

Mr Pill warned on Tuesday that the pay rise was too high to be in line with his 2 per cent inflation target. However, borrowing costs continued to fall, with five-year swap rates falling to a six-month low of 4.12 percent on Tuesday.

Nicolas Mendes of broker John Charcoal said he expected lenders to continue cutting rates before Christmas.

“The market sees a decline in inflation and believes that we will not see further interest rate hikes. “There is real excitement in the market at the moment so we will probably see repeated re-ratings from lenders for up to three weeks.”

Mr Mendes said high street banks were keen to win new business and break the trend of borrowers sticking with their current lender.

Borrowing costs soared this summer amid fears that the Bank of England was failing to get a handle on inflation, he said, leading many households to put off buying.

“We will see massive revaluation,” Mr. Mendes said. “Lenders were focused on retaining as much mortgage business as possible. But now they are making up for lost time and trying to end the year on a better note.

Halifax, which is part of Britain’s biggest lender Lloyds Banking Group, said it was cutting its mortgage rates by up to 0.46 percentage points from Wednesday.

This includes cutting the five-year limit by 0.24 percentage points to just 5 per cent for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit. Five-year mortgage deals for borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit will be reduced by 0.20 percentage points to 4.53 per cent.

HSBC announced its second wave of rate cuts in a week, while the bank’s subsidiary First Direct said it was implementing its biggest round of mortgage rate cuts since February as it banned borrowers with a 5 per cent deposit. Also launched two new mortgages for.

Mr Mendes said many mortgage lenders this summer began offering terms of up to 40 years to help borrowers ensure their payments remain affordable.

Bank of England policymakers warned this month that inflation could rise to 5% in January as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East drives up gas prices.

However, Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec, said Wednesday’s big decline could signal a major turning point in the fight against inflation.

“We would not underestimate the psychological impact on both policymakers and markets of a materially lower rate of inflation,” he said.

Despite the optimism, analysts have also warned that another of Mr Sunak’s targets to grow the economy is now at risk after Britain stagnated in the three months to the end of September.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura, said Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were likely to confront the worsening economic backdrop in the autumn statement next week.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the body that oversees the government’s tax and spending, is expected to cut its forecast for UK growth next year to below 1 percent from the current 1.8 percent.

Mr Buckley said: “The Chancellor will have two encouraging pieces of news to share – not only improved lending results, but also the inflation print, with the inflation rate likely to fall below 5 per cent on Tuesday and thereby contain inflation by the end of the year. The promise of halving will be fulfilled. However, higher debt interest payments (due to higher inflation and interest rates) as well as a weak growth outlook could further cloud the fiscal picture.

In short, while a small fiscal buffer has been built in recent months, it may be needed whenever finances turn sour.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com