As soon as the Gmail and Photos 2023 purge started, some Drive files got corrupted

Google has released a solution for users with missing Drive files SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has released a solution for users who are reporting on the official support forums that files have gone missing from their Google Drive folder. This comes after complaints that their accounts were mysteriously reset to the same state since May, after which everything went haywire. However, now some users report that this solution is not working for them. This is what we know so far.

Google Drive issue for desktop sync confirmed

As I reported on November 30, users were complaining about the loss of six months of data from their desktop Drive folders. At that time, a user determined that it was likely a sync issue that had left local files cached and, importantly, hidden in a backup folder that became inaccessible after uploading the files to the cloud failed. was not. In fact, Google appears to have confirmed that “a small subset of Drive for desktop users” was affected by an issue with local file changes that had not yet synced with Drive. This particularly affected users who were running version 84 of Drive for desktop. “This issue did not affect any file changes that were already synced and visible within the Drive UI in the Drive mobile app or on the web,” Google said.

Google releases solution for missing Drive files

After investigating the incident, Google has now published a help guide for those affected users. The ‘How to restore files in Drive for Desktop (v84.0.0.0-84.0.4.0)’ document provides step-by-step instructions for recovering lost files. The most straightforward way is to download the latest Drive version for desktop, which will be 85.0.13.0 or later, and open the app. It’s simply a case of going to the Settings menu and selecting ‘Recover from Backup’. If a backup is detected, the recovery tool will report how many files were found and a ‘Google Drive Recovery’ folder. Make it rich with them. In theory, at least.

Contact Google Support if the solution doesn’t work for you Google

Google advises that those instructions may not work if the account is disconnected, or the Drive cache for desktop is cleared, as suggested by some users as a workaround. In this case, more details are provided for Windows and Mac users. Google also says that any users experiencing issues with the recovery tool should submit feedback through the app using the hashtag #DFD84 or contact support directly. I’ve contacted Google for more information and will update this article when further information arrives.

