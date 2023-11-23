As soon as Raghuram left, Broadcom closed the deal, made four cuts in VMware. crn

channel news

Former VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram bids farewell to colleagues and says he is now a technical advisor to Hock Tan. VMware channel head Ricky Cooper is now Broadcom’s vice president of OEM sales and reports to Tan.

Ultimately Broadcom owns VMware.

“We are excited to welcome VMware to Broadcom and bring together our engineering-first, innovation-focused teams as we build the world’s leading infrastructure technology company,” Broadcom Chairman and CEO Hock Tan said in a statement Wednesday. “We are taking another important step in the construction of The closing of the deal, in which Broadcom is paying $61 billion in cash and stock for VMware and assuming $8 billion of its debt.

As soon as San Jose, California-based Broadcom closed the acquisition, it broke VMware into four pieces, appointing a general manager for each.﻿

“Broadcom has a strong track record of successfully integrating and growing the companies we acquire, and now that the transaction has closed, we can get off the ground. Going forward, the VMware business will operate as the following divisions of Broadcom,” Tan wrote in an email shared with Broadcom employees.

The divisions are VMware Cloud Foundation; Tanju; software-defined edge; and application networking and security.

With the completion of the acquisition, several VMware executives are moving into new roles.

Raghu Raghuram, former VMware CEO, does not hold any executive position at Broadcom. Instead he will act as a technical advisor “to assist me in the transition,” Tan wrote.

Raghuram joined VMware in 2003 as director of product management. He took over as CEO from Pat Gelsinger in June 2021 and led VMware through its spin-out from Dell Technologies into an independent entity in November and then, shortly after, through its acquisition by Broadcom.

“I plan to take a short break, refresh and then find a new and impactful mission into which I can put my energy and passion. I will continue my association with VMware as a strategic advisor to Hock Tan,” Raghuram wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “I have no doubt that our paths will cross again. Until then, thank you, goodbye and good health.”

On the channel front, VMware channel head Ricky Cooper, head of VMware’s worldwide partner and commercial organization, has become vice president of OEM sales for Broadcom. In that role, he will oversee partner incentive programs at the four new divisions and report to Tan, according to a source.

It appears the channel will be managed across the organization by Cooper as well as Broadcom channel head Cynthia Loyd, who was named vice president of commercial partner sales. His previous position was Vice President, Global Partners, Global Enterprise and Commercial Sales.

A Broadcom spokesperson did not provide further details about the company’s channel strategy going forward. A VMware spokesperson referred to the questions in public statements.

Several VMware partners told CRN they have not yet heard from their account managers about what the change in leadership and reporting structure could mean for the channel.

“There is a lot of ‘FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt)’ around it related to price increases and support,” said a large participant. “I’m hopeful that they’ll come out of the gate dispelling all the rumors that we’ve been hearing.”

Another said they haven’t received any information from their VMware account manager either.

“It’s still too early to tell,” said the partner.

In a video interview posted on Broadcom’s website on Wednesday, Tan said VMware has a variety of partnerships: vendor partners, global systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers as well as distributors.

“We look at different categories of partners, and we will focus on and optimize their value in an expanded ecosystem,” Tan said in the video.

Tan said Broadcom is looking to recruit more VARs who will invest in providing services and building technology practices to deploy and operate VMware products.

“The biggest things we will do when we combine these two companies are two words: focus and execution,” he said. “The true innovation will come when you add services, a catalog of very rich services based on this virtual stack of software that virtualizes the environment.”

Tracey Wu, principal analyst at Forrester, said the changes announced to VMware’s leadership and reporting structure are in line with expectations, and thinks more changes may be coming.

“This leadership alignment makes sense,” she said. “They are placing them with their respective business unit leaders. I would expect that Broadcom would want to bring in its own leadership team.”

Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of the VMware Cloud Foundation division at Broadcom, was previously in charge of VMware’s cloud platform business.

The new vice president and general manager of the Tanju division was Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager of modern apps and cloud management.

Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Software Defined Edge division, was general manager of VMware’s service provider and edge business.

Umesh Mahajan, who is general manager of Broadcom’s applications networking and security division, was previously in charge of VMware’s networking and security business, which includes the NSX software-defined network virtualization platform.

VMware’s Jason Rolleston will remain as vice president and general manager of Carbon Black, and Shankar Iyer will remain as vice president and general manager of VMware’s end-user computing. However Tan said Broadcom would “review strategic options” for both businesses.

The deal took 18 months to complete from the announcement on May 26, 2022, to the closing on Wednesday morning. Along the way it has overcome difficult global regulatory hurdles, including a second request investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission, a Phase 2 investigation at the European Commission, an in-depth investigation at the UK Competition and Markets Authority, and late approval with conditions in South Korea.

Tan insisted that the deal be completed by October 30, but it was China that ultimately set the deadline. Beijing put off approving the deal as Nov. 26 approached, at which point Broadcom or VMware could walk away. Wall Street analysts told CRN that it was unlikely either side would abandon the merger, but it was also unclear what the path forward would be if China did not relent, other than waiting it out.

Tuesday Tan announced that China had given the green light to the acquisition.

VMware stock ceased trading with the completion of the merger.

Broadcom’s stock traded as high as $999.50 on Monday, but shares closed down $9.20 on Wednesday at $972.00.

