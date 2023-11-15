As Selfridges updates on ownership, new forecast shows the retailer’s appetite for Oxford Street looks solid

Several retailers open new Oxford Street stores in 2023 (press handout)

Momentum on Oxford Street has been boosted with a forecast predicting a fall in the number of vacant stores over the next year, and a new majority ownership update for long-term occupier Selfridges.

Yesterday it emerged that retail specialist Thailand-based Central Group will become the majority shareholder and take control of the joint venture company for operating companies within the Selfridges group.

A spokesman for the upmarket department store said: “We welcome the stability of Central Group as our majority shareholder, it reflects their continued and unwavering support of us.”

Looking across Oxford Street, where Selfridges has had a presence since 1909, real estate consultants Savills expect vacancy levels to drop from 7.3% to 3.6% by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The firm expects the eastern end of the street, between Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus, to see the biggest drop in vacancy levels, falling to 1.1% from 4.3% today. The West segment is set to decline from 9.4% to 5.5%.

The area was badly hit during the pandemic as lockdowns reduced shopper footfall and several high profile large tenants including Topshop and Debenhams closed shops. Pre-Covid in 2019, the vacancy figure on Oxford Street was 4.4%.

Sam Foyle, retail director at Savills, said the shopping destination benefited from “lower business rates attracting attractive retailers, the ongoing recovery of household and tourist spending and some landlords investing to make properties more attractive”. Is.

The opening of the Elizabeth Line on Tottenham Court Road has also contributed to greater footfall, while Westminster Council has considered banning the opening of candy shop stores on Oxford Street.

Savills Foyle said 11 new openings had been secured in the east end in the last 12 months.

His company is aware that a further eight sites have been offered or signed for and are planned to open.

MINISO among brands opening Oxford Street stores in 2023 (MINISO)

Recent openings also include lifestyle brand MINISO. UK chief operating officer Saad Osman said some customers queued up as early as 5am for the launch last Friday. He added, “We doubled our previous best opening day sales in the UK.”

Neil Clifford, CEO of accessories firm Kurt Geiger, said footfall at the Oxford Street branch, which began welcoming customers in September, is 50% ahead of its next best-performing UK shop.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com