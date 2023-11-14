As pay rise reaches peak, experts divided over Bank of England’s next move

Bank of England policymakers can be reassured that things are slowly moving in the right direction after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest survey on the labor market.

Overall wage growth between July and September averaged 7.9 percent, down from 8.2 percent in the previous current quarter, a much smaller decline than analysts had expected.

Excluding bonuses, wages fell to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent, in line with expectations.

Unemployment, meanwhile, remained steady at 4.2 percent, although the number of vacancies fell below 1 million, suggesting demand for workers is falling.

The overall sentiment is that slack in the labor market is rising, but slowly.

Chief economic adviser Martin Beck said, “The story told in the latest data is of labor market conditions easing, but only very slowly, and wage growth slowing slowly but still below the Bank of England’s expectations.” “Inflation is above target pace.” EY Item Club said.

Interpreting data about the labor market has become even more important following the recent monetary policy report from the Bank of England.

In the report, the bank justified its stance of keeping rates high for longer by pointing to the tight labor market and high levels of wage growth. Andrew Bailey was very clear that a pay rise of around eight per cent is inconsistent with the Bank’s two per cent target.

Yet the data is even more difficult to interpret because falling response rates have forced the ONS to begin publishing “experimental” statistics. This means it is unclear how much weight can be placed on the latest unemployment figures.

“There are many questions about how much the ONS overall labor market report in its current form is indicative of,” said Ellie Henderson at Investec.

“This is unhelpful at a time where labor market data are critical to assessing whether further interest rate increases are needed to reduce inflation above target.”

Now the question is that the salary hike is at its peak, what will happen in the coming months.

As expected, economists are divided.

KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin argued that wage growth “will moderate in the coming months due to lower demand”.

Similarly, Samuel Toombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said, “The combination of further growth in the labor market and a decline in inflation should help slow wage growth materially.”

However, the Bank of England takes the opposite view and expects wage growth to remain around its current level for at least the remainder of this year.

Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics, also suggested that wage growth would fall “only gradually”, meaning the Bank would not be able to cut rates until late next year.

Webb highlighted that forward-looking indicators for wage growth, such as those from the Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel, point to higher levels of wage growth over the next year.

The Bank of England is unlikely to start raising rates again based on this morning’s data, but it may give it confidence that its higher rate strategy is appropriate over the long term.

The market will get a clear indication of the state of the game when October inflation data is released tomorrow.

