• Expansion includes a new $20 million capital facility with leading CDFI, Hope Enterprise Corporation

• Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, Senator John Boozman, Senator Tom Cotton and Arkansas small business owners announce new Arkansas group at a critical time for rural small business owners

Little Rock, Ark., October 27, 2023 – Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses announced today that it has expanded its $100 million investment initiative in rural communities to Arkansas and the community development financial institution (CFDI) HOPE to help spur job creation and drive economic growth across the region. The enterprise is committing $20 million to the corporation.

The new initiative, which first launched in North Dakota in September, is an extension of Goldman Sachs’ success 10,000 small businesses The program, which has served more than 14,000 businesses across the country for more than a decade by providing access to education and capital. The initiative plans to reach rural small business owners in 20 states over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to expand our 10,000 small businesses program in partnership with the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College and Hope Enterprise Corporation,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Through our work together, we can provide rural entrepreneurs with access to the resources, education and capital they need to create jobs and grow the economy.”

As part of the initiative’s $100 million commitment, Goldman Sachs is partnering with Hope Enterprise Corporation to provide assistance to rural small business owners in Arkansas and throughout the Southern US, as well as to provide loans to small businesses. Deploying capital through CDFIs. also provides funding for initiatives 10,000 small businesses Education programs and capacity building grants at local community colleges to support access to capital.

“Access to capital is a top priority for small business owners across the country.” said Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Enterprise Corporation. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Goldman Sachs to provide financial stability to growing businesses – in Arkansas, and in other under-resourced rural communities across the South.”

Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses Already has a proven track record of working with rural small business owners. Survey data released last month found that 74% of rural small businesses have increased revenue and 72% have expanded their workforce as a result of the program.

The expansion was carried out by William J. Launched during a special event at the Clinton Library and Museum, attended by US Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon and many others. 10,000 small businesses participants and community stakeholders. Goldman Sachs’ educational partner in this area is the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College.

“I started a small business with my brother in Arkansas several years ago, and I see the challenges these entrepreneurs face with respect to workforce and access to capital and other resources.” said Arkansas Senator John Boozman. “Small businesses are the engine of Arkansas’s economy and I appreciate the training and resources from Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses “Committed to providing support to our rural small business community.”

“Arkansas is proudly a state of small towns, and these towns depend on the opportunities and services of more than 250,000 small businesses. For our hometown communities to thrive, entrepreneurs across our state need every opportunity to succeed,” Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said. “I am grateful to the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College and Goldman Sachs for working together to support Arkansas’ small business leaders who keep our communities strong.”

“The 10,000 small businesses The program gave me the tools and resources I needed to take my business to the next level,” Sally Mengel, founder and owner of Loblolly Creamery and Goldman Sachs alumnus, said 10,000 small businesses, “The entrepreneurial spirit thrives in Arkansas, but our small business owners are often overlooked. I’m excited that Goldman Sachs is furthering its commitment to supporting rural entrepreneurs in Arkansas and across the country.

“Entrepreneurship is an important path to economic sustainability for many rural communities. “My husband and I set up our business as needed to bring in new revenue streams during the pandemic, but quickly realized we needed more education about the foundation of our business to move it forward.” Said Samantha Stewart, co-founder and co-owner of Certified Peas and incoming Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses Scholar. “I look forward to gaining valuable insights to optimize our operations during this critical moment for our business 10,000 small businesses Program.”

Goldman Sachs is committed to reaching a diverse and representative group of small business owners in rural America, where small businesses power local economies. According to recent data from the Small Business Administration, small businesses operate approximately 85% of establishments and employ 54% of workers in rural communities. Through the extended program, Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses Stakeholders, including retailers, farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and other business leaders, will be engaged on issues facing their communities to create sustainable solutions for rural America.

,

About this 10,000 small businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses There is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunities by providing a comprehensive business education program and access to capital and business support services. to date, 10,000 small businesses Has served over 14,000 small businesses across the United States. The program reaches businesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.gs.com/10ksb.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that provides a wide range of financial services to a large and diverse customer base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Source: www.goldmansachs.com