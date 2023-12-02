As Musk's ex descends into chaos, news outlets turn to Reddit



Last week, Business Insider published a lengthy story about Parade, an underwear start-up that was sold to lingerie maker Ariela & Associates International last summer. The piece focused on Parade’s young CEO, Cami Tellez, and her struggles running a start-up while being held to high standards as a female founder and woman of color.

Much of the piece focused on the journalist’s conflicted feelings about writing the story and how she struggled to balance her role as a reporter against her concerns about ousting female founders.

So many were surprised when Business Insider began promoting the story in a well-known influencer “snark” subreddit this week. Most subreddits are harmless, but snark communities have been linked to stalking, doxxing, and mob behavior. While snark subreddits are ostensibly dedicated to gossip, they often involve network harassment against women.

,[Snark subreddits] “There’s a clear intention to take out your irritation on someone,” said Kate Lindsay, co-founder of the online culture newsletter Embedded. “They are a place where the most horrible things about women are allowed, especially in recent years.”

As Twitter continues to decline as a place to post news, media companies are looking for alternative platforms to promote their work, and more people are turning to Reddit. But by promoting the article in a prominent snark subreddit, Business Insider’s Reddit account has raised questions about how media companies should navigate the new social media landscape dominated by freewheeling, self-polished groups.

“It is not a neutral action for an objective news organization to remove your link,” Lindsey said. “Things have been put [this snark subreddit] For the express purpose of harassment.”

“Working on a social media team means you can’t claim ignorance of what these communities are about,” he said. “Nothing objective is ever shared on snark pages. The whole purpose is, ‘I’m putting it out here so we can all enjoy it like vultures.’

Business Insider, which has had a Reddit account since 2017, also noted the phenomenon itself. In May, it ran a story detailing how a satirical subreddit had made a female influencer’s life a “living hell.” “Legitimate criticism ultimately ran rampant,” the outlet reported.

The Reddit post about Tellez didn’t get much attention, but the fact that the news organization was involved in this way left her feeling angry and horrified. This also weakened Business Insider’s journalism, he said.

He said, “This post on the Internet’s most disgusting and dangerous cesspool confirms that, desperate for clicks, Business Insider would rather be at home with doxxers, anonymous harassers, death-threat writers than with real media.” More willing to.” “What Business Insider is saying to young women is simple: ‘Don’t dare run a business, otherwise you’ll make yourself a target not only for reputation risk, but also for security risk.’”

Business Insider declined to comment.

With changing media consumption patterns, news outlets face a dilemma about where to promote their work. More users are turning to closed communities like Reddit to connect with like-minded people and consume information. This change has been accelerated by the explosion of Twitter, where media companies, journalists and the public used to trade news and promote their work, but it has become less useful as owner Elon Musk modified its verification system and Changed its algorithm to favor the post. By paying accounts.

Reddit has been the primary beneficiary of this change. After 11 years in business, the company is reportedly getting ready for a public stock offering and has transformed itself from a scrappy message board into a robust community-driven social platform valued at more than $10 billion. The platform works differently from other broadcast-based social media such as Instagram or TikTok; It is divided into thousands of subreddits that act as their own self-powered forums. Some subreddits have millions of members, others only a few hundred.

One thing that Reddit is extremely effective at is driving traffic to websites. Unlike YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other mainstream social media, Reddit, like X, is mostly text based, with the right link in the right subreddit having the power to generate huge numbers of clicks. It’s no surprise, then, that more media companies are investing significant resources into growing their Reddit footprint.

But because of Reddit’s community-centric model, news organizations can’t just post to the central homepage. They should seek out specific subreddits and develop relationships within those groups to allow them to promote stories there.

This work is mostly done by social media editors, who tirelessly search for relevant communities to share their links. For example, after the House passed a bill protecting gay marriage last year, the Wall Street Journal Reddit account promoted a link to their story in the LGBT subreddit. Or, when Bloomberg ran a story reporting that Brexit was costing the UK economy £100 billion a year, the company promoted their story in the World News subreddit, generating thousands of comments.

The Washington Post has hired two staff members focused on growing its presence on Reddit.

Reddit has noticed the increased interest and has attempted to grow it. The platform employs a media partnerships team that works closely with publishers and has recently expanded its product offering to news outlets. “Partners across media, sports, news, entertainment, and video-gaming, among others, use Reddit every day to connect with their audiences in hundreds of communities,” said Sarah Rosen, Reddit’s global head of media business development and partnerships. “

But how news publishers should connect with so many different communities on one platform is an open question. Some of the subreddits that generate the most traffic are harmful or rife with harassment. For example, in 2020, Reddit banned The_Donald, a subreddit of approximately 800,000 users dedicated to former President Donald Trump, for violating the company’s policies on hate speech.

The vast network of snark subreddits remains a thorn in the side of the company. This issue has become so widespread that an entire subreddit is dedicated to discussing examples where snark subreddits have gone too far. It has attracted nearly 8,000 members and requested community members to “share their own examples of extreme cynics who take it into bullying/obsession territory.”

Rachel Carton, a social media consultant in Los Angeles, said she believes it is better for media companies and all brands to stay away from subreddits they don’t personally operate. Each subreddit has its own set of norms, history, and personalities, and participating media companies can make it look like they are approving.

“I believe that no brand or media company should involve itself in the Reddit community,” he said.

Earlier this year, Houston Chronicle staffers met to discuss how to handle Twitter’s fallout. Twitter allowed outlets to spread their content among influencers and build online communities. The Chronicle staff wondered if they could replicate something similar on Reddit.

“We had some organic success on Reddit. So we were like, we need to start being more intentional,” said Brady Stone, an audience producer for the Chronicle, who spoke about the meeting. Stone revamped the company’s Reddit account and Chronicle quickly found success.

“The Houston subreddit is extremely active, and so we’re very active there and we have a very good reception,” he said. The Chronicle is also a regular participant in subreddits dedicated to NASA and space, where they share their beat reporting. Stone said the company’s Reddit strategy is not “set in stone”, but they plan to continue investing in the platform while scaling back on X. Last summer, the Chronicle also removed the paywall on all articles shared on Reddit to allow easier reading.

The New York Times has also started emphasizing Reddit, said Brittany Forbes, the newspaper’s social strategy editor. The Times is very active in the New York City subreddit and gives away gift links to Reddit users. “We provide additional contextual commentary about major news topics through daily postings,” Forbes said. “We’re showing people not only extensive interviews with U.S. senators, but also a tearful essay from a reporter about her trip to Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour.”

Molly Ward, deputy social media team leader at Bloomberg Industry Group, who oversees social media strategy for Bloomberg Government and Bloomberg Law, said Reddit has been a boon for the company. “A lot of the Big Law subreddits are places where we get a lot of readers, as well as the SCOTUS subreddit,” Ward said.

Ward said his team takes great care before joining the subreddit. “We do a lot of research before we go in and make sure it’s a good fit for the topic we want to talk about, so the quality of the conversation is better,” he said. This is a platform where you have to spend a lot of time reading and understanding the rules.”

That’s why many people said they were surprised when Business Insider linked up with a snark subreddit. “This is very disturbing…” journalist and director Emily Sundberg posted on X after seeing the Business Insider post. Another X user commented, “Snark subs can be such a disgusting, such a weird choice.”

Sundberg said media companies need to think carefully about the communities in which they participate. Sundberg is friendly with Tellez and said he has seen how damaging online comments can be in these types of groups. “It’s a normal human reaction to get over it,” he said.

As more media companies adopt Reddit, including Reuters, Politico, The Intercept, Axios and others, social media experts say there will likely be more challenges, but it could become a viable Twitter alternative for those willing to invest the time. .

“Twitter has become a s— show now, publications are like, let’s try Reddit,” said Lindsay of Embedded. “But it’s not as simple as leaving a link.”

