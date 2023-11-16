UPDATE (11/16/23): IBM issued a statement to the Financial Times saying it had “suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.” Media Matters will update if other major companies take similar actions following this report.

The company's placement comes after CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that brands are "safe from the risk of being next" to toxic posts on the platform.

Yaccarino is trying to lure advertisers back to the platform by claiming it is safe for business. He is also Claimed That X (formerly Twitter) is “demonstrating its full commitment to tackling anti-Semitism on the platform” And That “antisemitism is evil and X will always work to fight it on our platform.”

But her boss last night endorsed a dangerous anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people are supporting a “horde of minorities” who are “flooding” the country to replace white people. That conspiracy theory was the same one that inspired the deadly 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

The X has also restored several accounts of fundamentalists as part of its producer advertising revenue sharing program and paid to far-flung extremists, obviously also includes pro-Hitler pro-Hitler and Holocaust refusal account.

During this Musk-inspired chaos, corporate ads are also appearing on pro-Hitler, Holocaust denier, white nationalist, pro-violence, and neo-Nazi accounts. Yaccarino has attempted to placate the companies by claiming that “brands are now ‘safe from the risk of being next’ to potentially toxic ingredients.”

But this is certainly not the case for at least five major brands: Apple, Bravo, Oracle,

