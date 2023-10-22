As Musk pumps brakes on Cybertruck, Rivian gains but Ford struggles

Cybertruck’s failure is an opportunity for rivals. Credit: Tesla

Cybertruck pre-release buzz was rampant until Elon Musk spoke out on Wednesday.

The stir came when Musk made several serious statements about the future of pickups during a third-quarter earnings conference call and described how Tesla “dug its own grave.”

Musk’s decidedly pessimistic comments boiled down to this: Expect only a very few trucks from the Austin, Texas factory in the next year or so.

Contestants should be happy.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe’s wishful thinking may now actually come true: The Cybertruck might actually happen. No Compete with the Rivan R1T or R1S since Tesla won’t build the pickup in sufficient numbers.

“Given the long delays in production…that sentiment may be true,” Evan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights, told me recently, referring to Scaringe’s comments. However he also said that when/if production of the Cybertruck increases then all bets are off for competitors.

The Rivian R1T has outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning Electric this year, outselling the F-150 in the first, second and third quarters. For example, according to Kelley Blue Book, Rivian sold 10,239 pickups during the second quarter, compared to 4,466 for the Lightning.

However, it’s unfortunate that Rivian isn’t ready with a pickup starting at less than $70K. This would be an ideal time for Rivian to start cranking out a $40K pickup based on its R2 platform, but unfortunately this technology won’t arrive until 2026.

(Rivian said last week, via the AP, that it would move forward with construction of a factory in Georgia as early as next year. The first phase of Rivian’s factory is planned to make 200,000 vehicles a year starting in 2024.)

No celebration at Ford: F-150 Lightning hits speed bumps

The Cybertruck’s slow start should also mean more opportunities for Ford — if the company weren’t facing challenges of its own.

Ford sold only 933 F-150 Lightning trucks in the US in September (via InsideEVs) and 3,503 trucks in the third quarter, declines of 51 percent and 46 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

More bad news: About 700 workers building the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be temporarily laid off, Ford tells the Detroit Free Press. The layoffs at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which is unrelated to the UAW strike, are “due to a number of disruptions, including supply chain and processing and delivery of vehicles held for quality checks after resuming production in August.” Working through the medium is involved,” Ford explained. Newspaper.