As mortgage rates fall, homebuilders are feeling good about the housing market again

Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A worker builds a house in Lillington, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Washington, DC CNN –

Homebuilder confidence improved in December as mortgage rates continued to decline, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released Monday.

Builders’ confidence in the market for newly constructed single-family homes rose for the first time in four months, climbing to 37 on the index amid low mortgage rates and better economic data that have builders feeling more optimistic about 2024.

The monthly index looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for new-construction home sales over the next six months.

Builder sentiment began to decline in August and the index fell below the break-even measurement of 50 in September and has remained there since then.

“The housing market appears to have passed the peak mortgage rates for this cycle, and this should help drive demand from home buyers in the coming months,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist, HMI component future in December. “Sales will beat expectations by six figures.” NAHB said in a statement.

Dietz said pessimism in builder confidence this decline has run in the opposite direction to gains in single-family building permits and the pace of new construction housing starts.

He said there could be a temporary and big gap between homebuilders’ sentiment and housing starts after interest rates rose dramatically as they have this fall, pushing up builders’ costs for things like land development and builder loans. also increases.

“High financing costs for homebuilders and land developers place another barrier to low-market housing supply on resale inventory.”

Even as the Federal Reserve is fighting inflation, Dietz said he’d like to see state and local policymakers help by reducing the regulatory burden on land development and home construction costs, which would allow more attainable housing supply into the market.

“Looking ahead, as rates soften, this temporary gap between sentiment and construction activity will narrow,” he said.

Even during this seasonally slow time of year in the housing market, the index shows that traffic from potential buyers looking at new homes increased three points to 27. The component measuring sales expectations over the next six months rose six points to 45 and the component charting current sales position remains stable at 40.

“With mortgage rates falling nearly 50 basis points over the past month, builders are reporting an uptick in traffic as some potential buyers who previously felt priced out of the market come in,” NAHB Chairwoman Alicia Huey said in a statement. Yes, they are reconsidering.” ,

“With the country facing a significant housing shortage, boosting new home production is the best way to ease the affordability crisis, expand housing inventory and reduce inflation,” Huey said.

Source: amp.cnn.com