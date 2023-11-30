Airbnb is trying to take advantage of the growing number of empty homes in Japan, and is hoping to convince owners to turn empty homes into tourist attractions.

“This can be a good source of income after people retire as our lifespan gets longer. If owners of idle properties renovate them and convert them into housing, that would be a solution,” Yasuyuki Tanabe, Japan head of Airbnb, told Nikkei.

Tanabe told Nikkei that Airbnb hopes to partner with businesses and local governments to encourage homeowners to invest in renovations.

“number of Akia It is growing and is expected to grow further. Many of them are too good to miss. There are also safety risks if they are left unattended,” Tanabe said.

Japan has about 8.49 million Akiaor vacant houses, according to the government’s Housing and Land Survey in 2018. The survey is conducted every five years.

Many of these houses have been abandoned due to Japan’s population decline and aging, and are usually spread out in rural areas.

Growing problem of ‘garbage houses’ in Japan raises questions about social isolation

Some villages have turned into ghost towns of houses covered with overgrowth as residents have moved to major urban centres.

With no one living in these homes, owners have little incentive to maintain them, as the buildings themselves usually do not hold much value.

The government has offered incentives for people to buy land and live there, such as tax breaks and extremely affordable homes that cost as little as US$500. Foreigners from countries with rising housing prices have also arrived in Japan looking to buy and renovate Akia To live in.

but the number of Akia Still expected to rise, the Nomura Research Institute predicts that at least 30 percent of homes in Japan will be abandoned by 2033.

And so Airbnb hopes to convince owners that they can turn their abandoned properties into a source of income.

have special interest in kominkaOr traditional wooden houses, which, according to Nikkei, will attract foreign tourists interested in Japan’s history and culture.

02:49

Schools have closed in rural Japan due to declining birth rates.

Schools have closed in rural Japan due to declining birth rates.

Tanabe said the company is “deepening ties” with an association that preserves these homes, and has donated nearly US$1 million to the organization, according to the outlet.

Tourism in Japan is once again beginning to grow, with visitor arrivals reaching 2.51 million in October, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, compared with 2.49 million in October 2019 before the pandemic.

That’s just 0.8 percent higher, but it was the first month this year that arrivals finally overtook 2019’s figures.

Japan saw 44.3 percent fewer arrivals in January compared to January 2019, but the difference has decreased every month since then.

Source: www.scmp.com